Errors, bugs, questions - page 1344
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Why does MT5 not correctly display the time on the chart scale? It looks like it is August 13th, although the quotes are current.
Why does MT5 not correctly display the time on the chart scale? It looks like it is August 13th, although the quotes are current.
Since some build a bug has appeared with graphical objects: if ObjectMove function is called while dragging an object with mouse, it always returns true, although in fact it does not move the object (and cannot move it in principle, because user holds the object). Previously it was ok, it returned false, and it was always possible to know if the object is currently dragged or not.
What build? What operating system? What screen resolution and what scale in windows settings ?
build 1159, Win8, 1920x1200, 125%
The dampness of MT5 is starting to annoy me. After so many years it hasn't eliminated such childish sorenesses as failure to account the OS scale coefficient... How can it be like this...
I'm connected to MetaQuotes-Demo server now. Quotes on some symbols (e.g. EURUSD, USDCAD) have been stagnating on the chart for a long time. And only H1 timeframe works. If I try to switch to another timeframe, the chart hangs in the status "Waiting for update" and that's all. In the Market Watch, everything bounces as it should.
And when trying to start any indicator for this symbol (including standard indicators), nothing happens, and nothing is shown in the log. OnInit is not called. For window indicators only an empty window appears and that's all.
I've got August 13th after the 17th.
MT5\1159\32\8.1\1024x768\125%
I have August 13 after the 17th
)))
After bloopers like this, it's obvious that a mass switch to the Five is still a long way off. I don't know how many brave people out there are using it now in real trade, but in fact the product isn't ready yet.
)))
After bloopers like this, it's obvious that a mass switch to the Five is still a long way off. I don't know how many brave people out there are using it now in real trade, but in fact the product isn't ready yet.
build 1159, Win8, 1920x1200, 125%
Upgrade to 1168 build with MetaQuotes-Demo.
This bug has already been fixed.