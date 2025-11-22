Errors, bugs, questions - page 1339
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Why?
In order to see the logic.
Printed it out - the result is described above
Where was the printout? Where is the result? I don't see it - you forgot to attach the printout before and after.
Before
After
No Header displayed when adding a picture in the forum
I am filling in the Header field. The picture is displayed but the header is not
Different order of graphs in a profile
If you add a new graph to multiple graphs in a profile and move it to the middle, say
then in the subsequent listing of charts with the script using
it will be moved to the last one in spite of the fact that it is in the middle
And if you reload the MT, it will be in the middle, like in the figure, during the new enumeration
It turns out different behaviour before and after reloading. Where is the logic?
We have added "EURAUD", "EURCAD", "EURUSD" and "NZDUSD" and activated the first chart - "EURAUD"
"NZDUSD" is placed after "EURAUD" and we activate the first chart - "EURAUD"
After reloading (the first chart remains active - "EURAUD")
Everything makes perfect sense. Only before the script is called:you must choose the active chart carefully. The next graph is counted from the active one.
Everything makes perfect sense.
And what is the logic behind this? If before rebooting there was one sequence 2-3-4-5, and after rebooting there was another 2-5-3-4?
Before reloading, the graphs are written to the profile in the order they were created, i.e. 1-2-3-4. Before reloading, the profile is rewritten (the last revision of the graph movements is written to it, i.e. 1-4-2-3-3). After the reboot, the graphs are redrawn (created) according to the last revision of the graph movements, i.e. 1-4-2-3-3.
And so after the reboot, since the charts were created in the order of 1-4-2-3, it means that ChartNext() will return exactly that order.
Before reloading, the graphs are written to the profile in the order they were created, i.e. 1-2-3-4. Before reloading, the profile is rewritten (the last revision of the graph movements is written to it, i.e. 1-4-2-3-3). After reloading, the graphs are redrawn (created) according to the last revision of the graph movements, i.e. 1-4-2-3-3.
The question is not how it is currently implemented (it could be implemented differently), but that before and after reloading (all other things being equal) the result is different, which means that the logic is broken.