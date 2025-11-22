Errors, bugs, questions - page 1351
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timeseries
Then the last five values:
This is the first time I've come across this. Compiled without errors, no warrants, code is completely mine. Made significant changes yesterday and it won't start, not even OnInit is called. I can roll back to an old version in SVN, but I want to know what these messages mean and what may be caused. I cannot cite the code, there is a project with dozens of files.
When running the EA I get messages
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: global initialization failed
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: invalid EX4 file (8)
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.521 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15 inputs: StartLot=0.01; MaxLot=0.01; ProfitByLot=20.0; StartStopLoss=2000.0; TakeProfit=15.0; PriceStep=10.0; MaxDepoUsePercent=30.0; MaxOrdersInSeries=2; OrderModifyAfterOpen=true; UseChannel=true; MasterSlave=2; MasterSlaveFileName=MS_; TradeEnable=0; SensOpen=0.5; SensClose=1.0; MaxOrders=50; Slippage=50; Magic=1; StartTimeOpen=10:00; StopTimeOpen=23:00; ColorBuy=9639167; ColorSell=16776960; EnableLogOrders=false; EnableLogInfo=false; EnableTickSave=false; EnableLogAllOrders=true
2015.08.22 22 22:06:24.986 Expert Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: loaded successfully
What do the top two lines mean? And that eight on the "invalid EX4 file (8)" line?
This is the first time I've encountered this. No compilation errors, no warrants, the code is completely mine. Made significant changes yesterday and stopped running, even OnInit is not called. I can roll back to an old version in SVN, but I want to know what these messages mean and what may be caused. I can't cite the code, there's a project of a dozen files.
I get messages when I start the expert
2015.08.22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: global initialization failed
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: invalid EX4 file (8)
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.521 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15 inputs: StartLot=0.01; MaxLot=0.01; ProfitByLot=20.0; StartStopLoss=2000.0; TakeProfit=15.0; PriceStep=10.0; MaxDepoUsePercent=30.0; MaxOrdersInSeries=2; OrderModifyAfterOpen=true; UseChannel=true; MasterSlave=2; MasterSlaveFileName=MS_; TradeEnable=0; SensOpen=0.5; SensClose=1.0; MaxOrders=50; Slippage=50; Magic=1; StartTimeOpen=10:00; StopTimeOpen=23:00; ColorBuy=9639167; ColorSell=16776960; EnableLogOrders=false; EnableLogInfo=false; EnableTickSave=false; EnableLogAllOrders=true
2015.08.22 22:06:24.986 Expert Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: loaded successfully
What do the top two lines mean? And that eight on the "invalid EX4 file (8)" line?
Error of initialization of global variables, most likely you put input parameter variables in wrong place...
Global variables initialization error, most likely you put input parameters variables in the wrong place...
Under debugger even OnInit does not run, i.e. the error occurs exactly during initialization, as written. It's unclear why invalid EX4 file, if compiler didn't give error or warping.
Code on the studio, up to the init...
When did the laws of mathematics change?
Since when is 4.5 not bigger than 4.45?
When did the laws of mathematics change?
Since when is 4.5 not bigger than 4.45?