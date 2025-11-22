Errors, bugs, questions - page 1351

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[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
Array timeseries? Array is not a timeseries?
timeseries
 
Itum:
timeseries

Then the last five values:

// dollars[] - заполненный массив, таймсерия
//--- получение последних пяти значений
for(int i=4;i>=0;i++)
   Print("dollars[",i,"]=",dollars[i])
 

This is the first time I've come across this. Compiled without errors, no warrants, code is completely mine. Made significant changes yesterday and it won't start, not even OnInit is called. I can roll back to an old version in SVN, but I want to know what these messages mean and what may be caused. I cannot cite the code, there is a project with dozens of files.

When running the EA I get messages

2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: global initialization failed
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: invalid EX4 file (8)
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.521 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15 inputs: StartLot=0.01; MaxLot=0.01; ProfitByLot=20.0; StartStopLoss=2000.0; TakeProfit=15.0; PriceStep=10.0; MaxDepoUsePercent=30.0; MaxOrdersInSeries=2; OrderModifyAfterOpen=true; UseChannel=true; MasterSlave=2; MasterSlaveFileName=MS_; TradeEnable=0; SensOpen=0.5; SensClose=1.0; MaxOrders=50; Slippage=50; Magic=1; StartTimeOpen=10:00; StopTimeOpen=23:00; ColorBuy=9639167; ColorSell=16776960; EnableLogOrders=false; EnableLogInfo=false; EnableTickSave=false; EnableLogAllOrders=true
2015.08.22 22 22:06:24.986 Expert Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: loaded successfully

What do the top two lines mean? And that eight on the "invalid EX4 file (8)" line?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

This is the first time I've encountered this. No compilation errors, no warrants, the code is completely mine. Made significant changes yesterday and stopped running, even OnInit is not called. I can roll back to an old version in SVN, but I want to know what these messages mean and what may be caused. I can't cite the code, there's a project of a dozen files.

I get messages when I start the expert

2015.08.22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: global initialization failed
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.602 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: invalid EX4 file (8)
2015.08.22 22 22:06:34.521 ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15 inputs: StartLot=0.01; MaxLot=0.01; ProfitByLot=20.0; StartStopLoss=2000.0; TakeProfit=15.0; PriceStep=10.0; MaxDepoUsePercent=30.0; MaxOrdersInSeries=2; OrderModifyAfterOpen=true; UseChannel=true; MasterSlave=2; MasterSlaveFileName=MS_; TradeEnable=0; SensOpen=0.5; SensClose=1.0; MaxOrders=50; Slippage=50; Magic=1; StartTimeOpen=10:00; StopTimeOpen=23:00; ColorBuy=9639167; ColorSell=16776960; EnableLogOrders=false; EnableLogInfo=false; EnableTickSave=false; EnableLogAllOrders=true
2015.08.22 22:06:24.986 Expert Projects\ScalpHunter\ScalpHunter NZDJPY.e,M15: loaded successfully

What do the top two lines mean? And that eight on the "invalid EX4 file (8)" line?

Error of initialization of global variables, probably variables of input parameters in a wrong place...
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Error of initialization of global variables, most likely you put input parameter variables in wrong place...
Well I understand English, it is not clear where this error can occur and why it writes invalid EX4 file, if there are no compilation and warping errors.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Global variables initialization error, most likely you put input parameters variables in the wrong place...
Under debugger even OnInit does not start, i.e. error occurs exactly at initialization, as it is written. It is unclear why the invalid EX4 file, if the compiler did not generate an error or warping.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Under debugger even OnInit does not run, i.e. the error occurs exactly during initialization, as written. It's unclear why invalid EX4 file, if compiler didn't give error or warping.
Studio the code, before the init ...
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Code on the studio, up to the init...
Thanks for the help, I'll figure it out. Scalper consists of more than a dozen .mqh files with classes, so it makes no sense to post OnInit, it's where classes are created and initialized. I have disabled all modules, the scalper now runs in idle mode. I'm going to turn them on one at a time today and see where the problem lies.
 

When did the laws of mathematics change?

Since when is 4.5 not bigger than 4.45?

[Deleted]  
Leanid Aladzyeu:

When did the laws of mathematics change?

Since when is 4.5 not bigger than 4.45?

Have you tried 4.50?
1...134413451346134713481349135013511352135313541355135613571358...3193
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