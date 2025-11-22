Errors, bugs, questions - page 1338
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build 854 vin 10 64 x
When testing EAs with visualisation when trying to close any other previously opened window than the current working window with the test, testing is interrupted ...
Closed via middle mouse button and context menu ...
No playback.
Stable playback? If yes, describe the steps for playback in more detail.
No playback.
Stable playback? If yes, describe the steps for playback in more detail.
Started EA with visual testing, want to close old windows, whether testing has started or is still being prepared when trying to close old windows testing stops,
I can record a one minute video.
Started EA with visual testing, want to close old windows, regardless of whether testing has started or is still being prepared when trying to close old windows testing stops,
I can record a one minute video.
Если компилировать файлы в МЕ, лежащие в папке Projects, то скомпилированные файлы создаются в соответствующих папках Experts, Indicators, Scripts. Но если компилировать отдельным компилятором, то этого не происходит - скомпилированные файлы создаются в папке с исходником. Так и должно быть или нужно использовать соответствующие ключи?
I suggest that the developers remove the inconvenience, many programmers have a lot of programs, files and other things in the folders of the terminal.
Unfortunately, you face many inconveniences when starting to test and develop a product with the help of a tester
You have to strain your eyes to find the code you need, and with Windows 10 it is too bright...
Maybe this window must be redesigned in some way, maybe a navigator like in the terminal should be added ...
The problem would be much less if the files in this list were sorted alphabetically or by their order as in directories, but they are not sorted and are very jumbled...
Yes, we'll redo that. It's about time.
Renate please look at the proposal for the meta unit, made a separate thread as I'm afraid they won't pay attention here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/62572
Different order of graphs in a profile
If you add a new graph to multiple graphs in a profile and move it to the middle, say
then in the subsequent listing of charts with the script using
it will be moved to the last one in spite of the fact that it is in the middle
And if you reload the MT, it will be in the middle as in the figure
It turns out different behaviour before and after reloading. Where is the logic?
Different order of graphs in a profile
If you add a new graph to multiple graphs in a profile and move it to the middle, say
then in the subsequent listing of charts with the script using
it will be moved to the last one in spite of the fact that it is in the middle
And if you reload the MT, it will be in the middle as in the picture
It turns out different behaviour before and after reloading. Where is the logic?
And you print the ChartID() of all charts after adding a new one in the middle and after restarting the terminal.