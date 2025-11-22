Errors, bugs, questions - page 2229

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Koldun Zloy:

replaced it, it says there are no errors, in the end it didn't make the file.


[Deleted]  
Impreza:

replaced it, it says there are no errors, in the end it didn't make the file.


What file?

You love to understate things.

 
Koldun Zloy:

What file?

You like to understate things.

sorry, i'm just new at this, if i'm doing something wrong you'd better tell me,

after you click on compile, it makes a file (.ex5)

[Deleted]  
Impreza:

sorry, i'm just new at this, if i'm doing something wrong you'd better give me a hint,

after you click on compile, it makes the file (.ex5)

If there are no errors then the file must be there.

You must be looking for it in the wrong place.

 
Koldun Zloy:

If there are no errors, the file must be there.

You must be looking for it in the wrong place.

And what does it say 1 warning?

[Deleted]  
Impreza:

And what does he write 1 warning?

It's just a warning.

I forgot to put in a line:

#property indicator_plots   0
 
Koldun Zloy:

It's just a warning.

I forgot to put in a line:

Where do I put it?
[Deleted]  
Impreza:
Where do you want to put it?

At the very beginning.

It was in your code.

 
Koldun Zloy:

At the very beginning.

It was in your code.


Thanks, I still need to understand where it saves the files made, already searched all over the computer, maybe you can specify where it saves them?

(all found, thank you very much)
 

MT5 build 1881. Every time I press F9, for a second I see this


After waiting for a second it's fine.


How can I get rid of this lag?

1...222222232224222522262227222822292230223122322233223422352236...3193
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