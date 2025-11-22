Errors, bugs, questions - page 1239
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You just have to drag the trade panel down into place.
I've tried it: the bar goes up easily
and then easily put (drag and drop) down in its place.
And the bottom is the same glitch
You just have to drag the trade panel down into place.
I've tried it: the bar goes up easily
and then easily placed (by dragging the mouse) down in its place.
Build 1010. Windows 8.1. x32
Name and type of OS.
MT4 is fine no glitches.
It reports that the account information line is not displayed when minimised.
Sorry, I'm trying it on Bild 1010. I'll download Bild 1013 later and check it out.
And when will you fix MT5?
Upgrade to 1013 by connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo.
This error has already been fixed.
This seems to be a glitch in Windows XP.
It was fine for a couple of weeks until I downloaded a newer MT5
Try pressing Ctrl+F5 to refresh all scripts.