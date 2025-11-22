Errors, bugs, questions - page 1239

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Speculator_:
Name and type of OS.
 
barabashkakvn:

You just have to drag the trade panel down into place.

I've tried it: the bar goes up easily

and then easily put (drag and drop) down in its place.

And the bottom is the same glitch


 
barabashkakvn:

You just have to drag the trade panel down into place.

I've tried it: the bar goes up easily

and then easily placed (by dragging the mouse) down in its place.

Build 1010. Windows 8.1. x32

It reports that when minimised, the account information line is not displayed.
 
tol64:
Name and type of OS.

MT4 is fine no glitches.

 
tol64:
It reports that the account information line is not displayed when minimised.
Sorry, I'm trying it on Bild 1010. I'll download Bild 1013 later and check it out.
 
barabashkakvn:
Sorry, I'm trying it on Bild 1010. I'll download Bild 1013 later and check it out.
This seems to be a glitch in Windows XP.
 
Speculator_:

And when will you fix MT5?

Upgrade to 1013 by connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo.

This error has already been fixed.

 
tol64:
This seems to be a glitch in Windows XP.
Was fine for a couple of weeks until I downloaded a newer MT5
 
Speculator_:
It was fine for a couple of weeks until I downloaded a newer MT5
Reboot your terminal or connect to the MetaQuotes server. After the restart the latest build (1013) should be downloaded.
 
Renat:
Try pressing Ctrl+F5 to refresh all scripts.
Many mobile browsers don't have an analogue for such a deep refresh.
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