Errors, bugs, questions - page 1225

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After that I opened an order to be seen on the chart. I took a screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2537124/eurusd-h4-e-global-trade

and it is identical to 2537080

It should look like this:

and in the browser after publishing it opens like this:


График EURUSD, H4, 2014.10.24 09:51 UTC, E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc., MetaTrader 4, Real
График EURUSD, H4, 2014.10.24 09:51 UTC, E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc., MetaTrader 4, Real
  • www.mql5.com
Символ: EURUSD. Период графика: H4. Брокер: E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.. Торговая платформа: MetaTrader 4. Режим торговли: Real. Дата: 2014.10.24 09:51 UTC.
 

look, the website parser shows a small screen with a white rectangle in the top left corner

and the link leads to a different screenshot.

ZSY: oh! Now it has updated and opens the correct screen

ZZZY: in general, this is observed after deleting a screenshot immediately after publication

 
sanyooooook:

look, the website parser shows a small screen with a white rectangle in the top left corner

and the link leads to a different screenshot.

ZS: oh! now refreshed and opens the correct screen

ZZZY: in general, this is observed after deleting a screenshot immediately after publication

Thanks for the reference!

Reproduced. Will be fixed.

 

Has anyone noticed - in latest versions (or maybe not only) metatester64.exe (agent processes) constantly writes to the file, even when its CPU usage = 0%

Monitoring shows constant writing to Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs\XXX.log. Moreover, the file size is quite normal (300-400K).

But according to Task Manager it looks like the process is overwriting the whole file once per second.

 
vlad_123:

Has anyone noticed - in latest versions (or maybe not only) metatester64.exe (agent processes) constantly writes to the file, even when its CPU usage = 0%

Monitoring shows constant writing to Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs\XXX.log. Moreover, the file size is quite normal (300-400K).

But according to Task Manager it looks like the process is overwriting the whole file once per second.

There was an answer here somewhere and they promised to fix it.
 
Silent:
There was an answer somewhere, they promised to fix it.
OK, thank you.
 

Can you tell me please.

I want to calculate the point value on a tool in the deposit currency? This function has the following identifier

double B =SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

will it do this? The documentation says about the identifier"value of one point", but I do not understand what exactly the value is.

Thank you in advance.

[Deleted]  
RedFish:

Can you tell me please.

I want to calculate the point value on a tool in the deposit currency? This function has the following identifier

double B =SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

will it do this? The documentation says about the identifier"value of one point", but I do not understand what exactly the value is.

Thank you in advance.

Good evening. I think in this case it is the equivalent of _Point by another symbol (it is relevant if the Expert Advisor, for example, is on EURUSD, and you want to know the value of one pip on USDJPY . And a bit lower in the list isSYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT/SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS which ismost probably what you need. You can check in each case. Generally, it's better to check even the most obvious things.
 
Tapochun:
Good evening. I think in this case it is the equivalent of _Point by a different symbol (relevant if the Expert Advisor, for example, on EURUSD, and you want to know the point value on USDJPY . And a little lower in the list isSYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT/SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS,this is probably what you need. You can check in each case. In general, even the most obvious things should be checked.
Tapochun thanks.
[Deleted]  
RedFish:
Tapochun thank you.
You're welcome. To be fair, I saw this in a forum thread today. Asked an identical question,ALXIMIKS there suggested this option (or a similar one, unfortunately I couldn't find the thread).
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