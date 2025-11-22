Errors, bugs, questions - page 1225
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After that I opened an order to be seen on the chart. I took a screenshot https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2537124/eurusd-h4-e-global-trade
and it is identical to 2537080
It should look like this:
and in the browser after publishing it opens like this:
look, the website parser shows a small screen with a white rectangle in the top left corner
and the link leads to a different screenshot.
ZSY: oh! Now it has updated and opens the correct screen
ZZZY: in general, this is observed after deleting a screenshot immediately after publication
look, the website parser shows a small screen with a white rectangle in the top left corner
and the link leads to a different screenshot.
ZS: oh! now refreshed and opens the correct screen
ZZZY: in general, this is observed after deleting a screenshot immediately after publication
Thanks for the reference!
Reproduced. Will be fixed.
Has anyone noticed - in latest versions (or maybe not only) metatester64.exe (agent processes) constantly writes to the file, even when its CPU usage = 0%
Monitoring shows constant writing to Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs\XXX.log. Moreover, the file size is quite normal (300-400K).
But according to Task Manager it looks like the process is overwriting the whole file once per second.
Has anyone noticed - in latest versions (or maybe not only) metatester64.exe (agent processes) constantly writes to the file, even when its CPU usage = 0%
Monitoring shows constant writing to Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs\XXX.log. Moreover, the file size is quite normal (300-400K).
But according to Task Manager it looks like the process is overwriting the whole file once per second.
There was an answer somewhere, they promised to fix it.
Can you tell me please.
I want to calculate the point value on a tool in the deposit currency? This function has the following identifier
double B =SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
will it do this? The documentation says about the identifier"value of one point", but I do not understand what exactly the value is.
Thank you in advance.
Can you tell me please.
I want to calculate the point value on a tool in the deposit currency? This function has the following identifier
double B =SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
will it do this? The documentation says about the identifier"value of one point", but I do not understand what exactly the value is.
Thank you in advance.
Good evening. I think in this case it is the equivalent of _Point by a different symbol (relevant if the Expert Advisor, for example, on EURUSD, and you want to know the point value on USDJPY . And a little lower in the list isSYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT/SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS,this is probably what you need. You can check in each case. In general, even the most obvious things should be checked.
Tapochun thank you.