Errors, bugs, questions - page 1229
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The compiler behaves naturally, but the editor shines a light on closed fields. It's the same with classes, by the way.
The official build is now 1010 and 989 was a beta.
Please update and try again.
What worked on 975 from Aug 1, 2014 doesn't work on 1010 from Oct 31, 2014 :-(
Upgraded, tried it... All the same.
What worked on 975 from August 1, 2014 doesn't work on 1010 from October 31, 2014 :-(
Upgraded, tried it... Everything is the same.
What worked on 975 of August 1, 2014 does not work on 1010 of October 31, 2014 :-(
Give a more technical and detailed explanation, please.
The "doesn't work" option doesn't explain the point in any way.
Give a more technical and detailed explanation, please.
The "doesn't work" option does not explain the point in any way.
get the results, i.e. yield curve chart and table of deals.
Now run the same Expert Advisor under build 1010 on the same period and with the same parameters, get completely different results...
P.S. Metatester is 32 bit.
...
P.S. The metatester is 32-bit
Turns out it's about the results in the strategy tester.
We'll look into it, thanks
The FileFlush function does not work.
This is the test code:
While the script is running, I'm watching the file. Its size is always zero. Only when the code finishes, data is dumped to the file. In other words, FileFlush doesn't do its job.
can't install any indicator from the marketplace says installation failed please help
I can't install any indicator from the Market, it says installation failed.
Before downloading programs from the Market via the trading terminal, did you authorize in the terminal using your MQL5 account (the one you are registered with on this website)?
Do you have your MQL5 account displayed in the "Market" tab of your trading terminal?
If not, you need to authorize yourself.
You can do it in the same place in the "Market" tab of the MT5 and MT4 trading terminal, or through the menu: "Tools" -> "Options" -> "Community".