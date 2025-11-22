Errors, bugs, questions - page 1230
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authorisation did not help but still says installation failed
Then if it doesn't look like this:
Write to Service Desk. They will help you.
By the way, it looks like you are not the only one with this problem.
Tried now to download my free product from Market to MT5 (build terminal 999). I got a message: "Installation failed".
I have not tried to download MT4 products now.
P./S.: I tried to download not my product to MT5 from Market. Same message about failed installation.
P./S.: Rebooted MT5, updated to build 1010. Re-authenticated just in case.
Problem with downloading product from Market remains with 1010.
I assume that apparently some work is being done in the Market now.
The FileFlush function does not work.
This is the check code:
While the script is running, I observe the file. Its size is constantly zero, and only when the code completes, data is dumped to the file. In other words, FileFlush does not do its job.
Yes, in fact we have disabled FileFlush cache reset, as almost nobody knows how to use it, it kills disk and performance of our system.
We have implemented very efficient buffering and we decide ourselves when to dump the cache. The goal is performance and the implementation of the platform's own objectives.
If you really want to dump data to disk, then close the file.
Today during preparations for the move to the SSL version of the site something got broken. It will be fixed tomorrow morning.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Thank you for the clarification.
Today in preparation for the move to the SSL version of the site, something was broken. It will be fixed tomorrow morning.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Already fixed, try again.
Yes.
Both MT5 and MT4 have been able to download products from Market.
Yes, in fact we have disabled FileFlush cache resetting, as hardly anyone knows how to use it, it kills disk and performance of our system.
We have implemented very efficient buffering and decide when to reset the caches ourselves.
If you really want to dump data to disk, then close the file.
Yeah... They could have warned us and put it in documentation. The other way round, the function was disabled and we won't say a word to anyone.
And, frankly speaking, your arguments are strange. Those who cannot use it, don't use it. Have you seen many bullshit codes whereFileFlush is used? I haven't seen any. Usually it is those who know what it is used for that specific function. But even if somebody uses it incorrectly, so what's it to you? Why did this function disturb you?Reopening a file complicates code.