Errors, bugs, questions - page 1226
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The story in MT4 can no longer be trusted definitively?
Shortened - ok. Hole from 30.08.2012 to 10.09.2012 - what is it?
upd eurobucks
I am seeing this bug. It is weekend and TimeCurrent() value is 2014.10.24 17:49, i.e. it is Friday evening, long before the trading session is closed. But the time of last quotation by symbols is 2014.10.24 22:59.
How is it that TimeCurrent() is less than the time of quotes?
Here is a screenshot showing this time in Market Watch:
I am seeing this bug. It is weekend and TimeCurrent() value is 2014.10.24 17:49, i.e. it is Friday evening, long before the trading session is closed. But the time of last quotation by symbols is 2014.10.24 22:59.
How is it that TimeCurrent() is less than the time of quotes?
Here is a screenshot showing this time in Market Watch:
You showed a screenshot taken on Sunday: the market watch on EURUSD probably shows 22:59:xx, on the chart the clocks are all correct.
Where did you get TimeCurrent? From your MQL5 program or just made an assumption based on the Market Watch title?
I think you made the wrong assumption.
The story in MT4 can no longer be trusted definitively?
Shortened - ok. The hole from 30.08.2012 to 10.09.2012 is what?
upd eurobax
Contact the owner of the server where there is no history.
In general, pay attention to your post, please. You didn't even mention the name of the server.
Contact the owner of the server where there is no history.
In general, please pay attention to your message. You haven't even provided a server name.
Sorry
Access Point 1,2,3
Sorry
Access Point 1,2,3
Specially checked just now - the story is there:
Try the "Refresh" command on the chart.
Specially checked just now - the story is there:
Try the "Refresh" command on the chart.
From what dates do you have days, weeks, months?
I have 23.06.72, 05.03.1995, 01.07.1993
ps TF less than a day are all different too
Tried it. Ripped it off completely through the archive of quotes, and from the disk, re-downloaded.
I don't believe it.
I purposely erased all the history from the drive three times, checked all three access points three times by restarting. All the history is still there.
No need to play with the archive of quotes, but check a clean history.
You showed a screenshot taken on Sunday: the market watch on EURUSD surely shows 22:59:xx, on the chart the clocks are all correct.
Where did you get TimeCurrent? From your MQL5 program or just made an assumption based on the Market Watch title?
I think you made a wrong assumption.
I wrote aboutTimeCurrent. Of course, I checked it in MQL, so why would I have mentioned it? I cited Market Watch as an example. It gives exactly the same value.
In fact, isn't MarketWatch the same as TimeCurrent?