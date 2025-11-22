Errors, bugs, questions - page 1227
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MT4. Demo server MetaQuotes-Demo.hole from 30.08.2012 to 10.09.2012. Confirmed.
I don't believe it.
I purposely erased all the history from the drive three times, checked all three access points three times by restarting. All the history is still there.
You do not need to play with the archive of quotes, but check the regular history cleanly.
I purposely put the MT4 from MQ to play with the regular history.
When I press the Home button, after deleting from the drive the history is downloaded, it can be seen in the connection status. It is like on the screenshot.
This is another broker for comparison, it switches and downloads
ps on Home download "to the end" does not work automatically, I do not remember, was it like this before?
MT4. Demo server MetaQuotes-Demo.hole from 30.08.2012 to 10.09.2012. Confirmed.
It appears to be about 2012, not 2014.
Yes, there is a hole there. Load a minute history from History Center and agree to recalculate the timeframes. The hole will fill in.
Use brokers servers or switch to MT5 where the history is much better due to the single minute history for all timeframes.
Why isn't anyone answering the request in Service Desk #1073960 from 2014.09.30 regarding MQL4?
Ошибка в файлах стандартной библиотеки при попытке использовать метод GetData классов CiForce и CiOBV
'm_applied' - improper enumerator cannot be used Oscilators.mqh 494 60
'm_applied' - improper enumerator cannot be used Volumes.mqh 241 34
И ещё ошибка в классе CiATR:
'GetData' - function must have a body Oscilators.mqh 25 22
I wrote about the same bugs 3 months ago here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1190#comment_993762
I don't get any response, new build has been released but bugs are still there. Frankly speaking, it is not nice to be treated like this. You seem to help them, pointing out errors, but no one even bothers to answer. Don't you really care about your own libraries' bugs?
No post - no problem?
Child's garden.
No post - no problem?
Child's garden.
There are errors in the standard library for MQL4, specifically in indicator classes.
There is no GetData method body for CiATR class.
The GetData() method is defined in the base parent class and does not need to be overridden in this case.
Please note that before calling GetData(), you need to refresh values in indicator buffers of the class using Refresh() method
There are errors in the standard library for MQL4, and specifically in the indicator classes.
For indicators that use the ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME parameter(CiForce, CiOBV) there is an error: improper enumerator cannot be used
Here are some examples that compile and work.
и
It appears very rarely, but I still want to get to the bottom of it - I need the stability of the program.
a message has popped up in the log, what could be the reason?
It appears very rarely, but I still want to get to the bottom of it - I need the stability of the program.