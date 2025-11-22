Errors, bugs, questions - page 2203
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Excessive error message text
all methods are listed, and with implementation and outside comments
Where is the optimization tab, the one with passes, gone? If I pause it appears, when I start it disappears.
The MT5 terminal was updated today and the "Optimisation" window was not shown during the test
Updated the MT5 terminal today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test
Thanks, got it sorted out!
what did fxsaber get busted for this time? did i miss something?
Oh man!!!
Even his page is missing.
It's not funny...
Didn't he eject himself?
Hopefully to be resurrected under a different name.
what did fxsaber get busted for this time? did i miss something?
Probably an old song about a new one - the lack of space when loading a full symbol history when testing on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.
Probably an old song about a new one - about not having enough space when loading a full symbol history when running a test on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.
And I think it's about the removal of the optimisation tab. He was giving his opinion there, then if the posts disappeared
Probably an old song about a new one - the lack of space when loading a full symbol history when testing on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.
Just a tinny, it will be lacking(
But no more bugs in the platform.
But no more bugs in the platform.
What do you mean?