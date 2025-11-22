Errors, bugs, questions - page 2203

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Excessive error message text

struct A final {
        void f1() { Print( __FUNCTION__ ); }
        void f2() {}
        void f3() {}
};
struct B : A {};
//комментарий

all methods are listed, and with implementation and outside comments

 
Where has the optimisation tab disappeared, the one with the passes? If I pause it appears, if I start it, it disappears.
 
forexman77:
Where is the optimization tab, the one with passes, gone? If I pause it appears, when I start it disappears.

The MT5 terminal was updated today and the "Optimisation" window was not shown during the test

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Updated the MT5 terminal today and the "Optimisation" window does not show up during the test

Thanks, got it sorted out!

 
what was fxsaber killed for this time? did i miss something?
 
Комбинатор:
what did fxsaber get busted for this time? did i miss something?

Oh man!!!
Even his page is missing.
It's not funny...

Didn't he eject himself?
Hopefully to be resurrected under a different name.

 
Комбинатор:
what did fxsaber get busted for this time? did i miss something?

Probably an old song about a new one - the lack of space when loading a full symbol history when testing on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Probably an old song about a new one - about not having enough space when loading a full symbol history when running a test on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.

And I think it's about the removal of the optimisation tab. He was giving his opinion there, then if the posts disappeared

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Probably an old song about a new one - the lack of space when loading a full symbol history when testing on a month's stretch in the MT5 strategy tester.

Just a tinny, it will be lacking(

But no more bugs in the platform.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

But no more bugs in the platform.

What do you mean?

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