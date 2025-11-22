Errors, bugs, questions - page 2204
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What do you mean?
just sarcasm.
a100 and fxsaber are the undoubted leaders in bug reporting.
i suspect that they are more efficient than the entire QA team of metaquotes.
just being sarcastic.
a100 and fxsaber are undoubted leaders in bug reporting. a100 bugs almost exclusively language bugs.
I suspect that they work more efficiently than the entire full-time QA team of metaquotes.
any C++ programmer, from linux development resources, will report a bunch of bugs, but he will be wrong because these bugs will be in C++, but mql5 is a different language
As far as I understand, fxsaber is studying mql5 programming, but I don't understand his argument with the developers about the history:
1. they do not need the advice of others, they react to it painfully and harshly, which makes many people confused.
2. I think the developers waste their effort on the tester, which is only needed to check the algorithms for errors in trading, there is no grail in trading and no selection of parameters will fix it, if the trading system is not working, you may as well as hell not make a profit on real trading
the main thing is that the terminal doesn't malfunction and the API is stable, the first one has been reached, with the second one you sometimes have to edit the code after the updates
With Sleep from Kernel, it was possible to suspend testing. Everything works as it should. Thank you!
Oh, shit!!!
Even his page is missing.
It's not funny...
Didn't he eject himself?
Hopefully to be resurrected under a different name.
everything has its limits.
I think this thread is going into oblivion.
I don't understand it myself, but for some reason I think it has something to do with the branch
Updated the terminal to version 1816.
Compiled EA on new compiler version.
I put my EA on a chart and get EX5 loading failed.
I have compiled everything on my old compiler and it seems to work.
And so with almost all EAs, except very simple ones.
Can you tell me the function that returns the closing time (on Friday) for a currency pair?
I've recently written a function like this, so try and figure it out for yourself,
If you fail, I'll explain.
Decorative question.
Am I the only one who thinks that if the colours of the labels were matched to the background and text of the graphic, it would be more convenient to switch the graphics?