Errors, bugs, questions - page 2191
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How do I delete a running script in MT5? In MT4 through the context menu, but here I don't see...
F7. But there will be a hang-up...
F7. But there will be a hang-up...
Something about F7 doesn't work for me...
Something is not working for me via F7...
I forgot that this hotkey only works in MT4. Right button, select from menu"Expert list".
Forgot that this hotkey only works in MT4. Right button, select"Expert list" from the menu.
I have it now, thank you. But who thought of putting the script there - I didn't look for it there, because it was contrary to logic and expectations.
Even if you calculate the exact width of the screen in pixels, the screen will partially cover the price column.
And on different screen resolutions it is different, with me (1280x1024) from 50 to 60 depends on the number of digits of the currency. On the other screen will be different.
That's how to figure out what the width of the column, to add these pixels to the width of the screen? (open in the screenshot what the column has closed)
Even if you calculate the exact width of the screen in pixels, the screen will partially cover the price column.
And on different screen resolutions it is different, with me (1280x1024) from 50 to 60 depending on the number of digits of the currency. On the other screen will be different.
That's how to figure out what the width of the column to add these pixels to the width of the screen? (open in the screenshot what the column has closed)
I think the width of the column is a reference and it takes a fixed percentage of the screen resolution - its width in pixels, or adjusted in some increments...
How do I find out what the column width is to add these pixels to the width of the screen?
Knowing the width of the chart in pixels and bars, the answer to the question is self-explanatory.
Knowing the width of the chart in pixels and bars, the answer to the question is self-explanatory.
Yep, it's as clear as day.
At the bottom of the picture is real in pixels and bars.
"I think the width of the column is a reference, and it takes a fixed percentage of the screen resolution - its width in pixels, or adjusted in some increments... "
And how?