Errors, bugs, questions - page 1180

New comment
 
Elena_2014:
And is it difficult to fix this to make it work?
I will be releasing a new version very soon
 
Integer:
It's a tricky question. How to look at it. For some people, it's absolutely impossible. It's not very difficult for the clever ones.
Yes, I tried it and it didn't work.
 
As soon as you switched to 600 terminal began strange things in terms of overflow drive c, in the folder logs formed a text file that grows to exorbitant size. and this occurs on three computers and on different vindovs, who knows what it is?
 
alexi72:
As soon as I switched to the 600 terminal I started to experience strange things in terms of disk overflow with , in the logs folder a text file is growing to an exorbitant size. and this is happening on three computers and on different winds , who knows what it is?
Look at what is written in these large log files - maybe an EA is to blame?
 
alexi72:
As soon as I switched to 600 terminal began strange things in terms of overflow with the drive, in the folder logs formed a text file that grows to exorbitant size. and this occurs on three computers and on different Windows, who knows what it is?
The logs get clogged with errors. The codes need to be corrected to their normal state.
 

The forum search is broken. When I try to search it comes up:

An error has occurred. Please try again later.

 
It's also possible not to call a looped start from the init, but then you have to wait for a tick. But if we do this - while(!IsStopped()) looping in the inite, the exit from the loop will occur quite quickly, because the isStopped() function can return true. If the loop is looped at start, the next tick will start the loop again.
 

The CWndObj class reference has a small inaccuracy. It reads:

CWnd class

The CWndObj class is a base class for simple (based on graphics objects) controls of the Standard Library.

instead of:

CWndObj class.

The CWndObj class is the base class for simple (object-based graphics) controls of the Standard Library.



 

The chart is not displayed correctly. There are 27 currency pairs open. Previously, when switching to the next/previous pair and going back it caused the chart to redraw and display correctly.


 
Luckhuman:

The chart is not displayed correctly. There are 27 currency pairs open. Previously, when switching to the next/previous pair and going back it forced the chart to redraw and displayed correctly.


Let's have a chat in servicedesk. What you need from you is an algorithm to play, build number, bit rate

Have not reproduced it yet

1...117311741175117611771178117911801181118211831184118511861187...3193
New comment