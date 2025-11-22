Errors, bugs, questions - page 1107
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I'm talking about "graph-walking" objects, when you change the scale of the price, the objects move around the graph in a very large range, #766333 from 2013.06.06.14:16
Up with the ticket. Wait for an answer in it, please.
On the new 900 build, these errors appear when switching timeframes:
Tried it on a clean chart without indicators, EAs, scripts etc. What is this error?
P.S. So far I have noticed it only on one instrument "UX-3.14".
In this case const is a pointer but not the object itself (i.e. z is not const A*), hence f() does not have to be const
Those who doubt can check a similar C++ compiler operation
On timeframe <= M5 levels of TA-tool Daily Fibo Channel disappear. That is, when the chart is vertically compressed (in hope to see at least so) and scrolled back, at some moment the lines appear and it is even possible to trace the moment of their visibility transition to invisibility.
The template is in the archive.
On timeframe <= M5 levels of TA-tool Daily Fibo Channel disappear. That is, when the chart is vertically compressed (hoping to see at least so) and scrolled back, at some point the lines appear and you can even trace the moment of their transition from visibility to invisibility.
The template is in the archive.
Read the "Finobacci Channel" terminal help.
When you set the channel, you are bound to prices and timeframe. When you reduce the timeframe, of course, the levels simply disappear from view. But the channel itself remains on the chart. To check this, right-click and select"List of Objects".
Read the Help for the Finobacci Channel terminal.
When you set the channel, you make a reference to prices and times. When you reduce the timeframe, of course, the levels simply disappear from view. But the channel itself remains on the chart. To check this, right-click and select"List of Objects".
First, it is not the Finobacci Channel but the Fibonacci Channel.
Secondly, I suspect that you didn't sketch the pattern I attached before you rushed to comment on the problem (unlikely, but that may be due to different hardware, such as monitor or video card).
Thirdly, have now double-checked and verified that the lines are disappearing as early as M6.
Fourth, please trace the change of the line presence when diminishing step by step the timeframe and draw an obvious conclusion that the line cannot abruptly "run away" behind the screen when smoothly going to a lower (i.e. neighboring) timeframe. I have not suddenly gone from H4 to M5 and wondered: where is my line? Its withdrawal should be gradual, but it just disappears.
When I go from M10 to M6, the line cannot suddenly disappear beyond the boundaries of the monitor. That is, it obviously loses its display on the chart - the visualization proper, but it does not go beyond the boundaries of the visible area of the chart. It is impossible to find the line even with a very strong vertical compression of the chart and even a very significant rewind of the chart. And in the Object List, of course, the tool continues to be present, no one argues.
Servicedesk.
Saw such a glitch when checking objects for correct display, exactly when scaling the price scale. Apparently, it stayed that way.