Help to correct errors when compiling
your code is broken press Ctrl + , and follow the brackets.
Marco vd Heijden:
your code is broken press Ctrl + , and follow the brackets.
your code is broken press Ctrl + , and follow the brackets.
Where code is broken? I'm asking you to help fix bugs.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Break Even.mq4 | //| Copyright 2016, | //| /ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, " #property link "/ru" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot BreakEven #property indicator_label1 "BreakEven" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGold #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- indicator buffers double BreakEvenBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| We expect to break even | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { double LotSize(string symbol,datetime tbar) { double size; string BQ,currency=AccountCurrency(); switch(MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_PROFITCALCMODE)) { case 0: { int sbar=iBarShift(symbol,0,tbar); size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); if(StringSubstr(symbol,3,3)=="USD") break; if(StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(symbol,0,sbar); else { BQ=StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)+"USD"; if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) BQ="USD"+StringSubstr(symbol,0,3); if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) break; int BQbar=iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar); if(StringSubstr(BQ,0,3)=="USD") size=size/iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar); else size=size*iClose(BQ,0,BQbar)/iClose(symbol,0,sbar); } } break; case 1: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); break; case 2: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE)/MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKSIZE); } if(currency!="USD") { BQ=currency+"USD"; if(iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) { BQ="USD"+currency; size*=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar)); } else size/=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar)); } return(size); } //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,BreakEvenBuffer); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
it tells you where to look
Marco vd Heijden:I know where to look. I do not understand how to correct the mistake, so asked for help.
it tells you where to look
you can't write a function in a function.
LotSize() is in OnInit()
rest of code looks very strange but i'm not sure if it is wrong...for example after case 0: i think there can not be a "{"
or for example if ended with ";" and then else (not sure if it is wrong but i don't know it this way)
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When compiling two errors: I do not think what is wrong and how to fix it. Tell me please.