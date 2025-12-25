Wishes for MT5 - page 93

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I would like to have a tab for taking full notes, so that a picture of the fundamental news work can be drawn up.

 
 
 
 

Regarding the notebook, there was a suggestion (or maybe it was just me daydreaming, I don't remember): add a trader's diary to the terminal.

 
 
 

Apologies for any grammatical errors.

I hope the point of the questions is clear.

The world doesn't stand still, we need good visualisation and additional tools.

 
 
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