Wishes for MT5 - page 93
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I would like to have a tab for taking full notes, so that a picture of the fundamental news work can be drawn up.
Regarding the notebook, there was a suggestion (or maybe it was just me daydreaming, I don't remember): add a trader's diary to the terminal.
Apologies for any grammatical errors.
I hope the point of the questions is clear.
The world doesn't stand still, we need good visualisation and additional tools.