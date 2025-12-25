Wishes for MT5 - page 92
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Yes it is possible, but if you're asking, you can't handle it.
The answer lies in the chart control box.
In the chart management section, there's a scaling 'scale by points per bar'... can I handle it?
Only this scaling works differently: If you select "50 pips per bar" in EUR/USD, the vertical grid divisions might be 1.32009 - 1.32059 - 1.32109.
The difference between these numbers is 50 pips, but they are NOT multiples of 50 pips as in my example.
I like the trick with the software-installed icon. A trifle, but pleasant. ))
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In addition to this, it would be possible to make the same icon to be displayed on *.ex5 file as well. In the explorer of the operating system and of course in the terminal navigator.
In addition to this, you could make the same icon appear on the *.ex5 file. In the explorer of the operating system and of course in the terminal navigator.
I suggest adding to Objects - Gunn: Gunn's square. The trick is that it should be a single object, so you can drag it around with the mouse.
and Gunn's square 9.
Square 9, however, is a bit of a stretch for a separate program. On the other hand, there are really few advanced solutions on the market, and simply none for MT. Competitors do. But not advanced ones. :)
When testing in visualisation mode, I would also like to have a step back button.
Also separate reports in the tester. For back-test separately for forward-test separately.
The debugging mode should not depend on incoming quotes, but on the tester (visualizer).
To enable optimization from the Expert Advisor, even in testing mode.
When testing in visualisation mode, I would also like to have a step back button.
Also separate reports in the tester. For back-test separately for forward-test separately.
The debugging mode should not depend on received quotes, but on the tester (visualizer).
To enable optimization from the Expert Advisor, even in testing mode.
Now expand each sentence in more detail, please. From all that you've written, I, for example, understand only the first one. )))
Reports. We set testing, set a forward period. After opezimization choose one of the options, run it separately, on the tab result we see a report on testing for the entire period. I would like to have a report separately for the forward period and separately for the back period.
Debugging. Unless I am slowing down too much again. The OnTick function of the Expert Advisor is called at a new tick of the quotes. We start the debugger, the visualizer is automatically enabled and the OnTick function is called at the arrival of a new tick in the visualizer, and there is a step forward button.
Optimization. According to some criteria, we conclude that the EA has to be reoptimized. We call the optimization function where we pass the initial final step values, in response we get a csv file with the optimization results. From where we select and load the optimal parameters. I would also like to support this feature in optimization mode. Optimization within optimization.
Reports. We set testing, set a forward period. After opezimization choose one of the options, run it separately, on the tab result we see a report on testing for the entire period. I would like to have a report separately for the forward period and separately for the back period.
Debugging. Unless I am slowing down too much again. The OnTick function of the Expert Advisor is called at the moment of a new tick of the quotes arrival. We start the debugger, the visualizer is automatically enabled and the OnTick function is called at the arrival of a new tick in the visualizer, and there is a step forward button.
Optimization. According to some criteria, we conclude that the EA has to be reoptimized. We call the optimization function where we pass the initial final step values, in response we get a csv file with the optimization results. From where we select and load the optimal parameters. I would also like to support this feature in optimization mode. Optimization within optimization.
Thank you.
Regarding the first point. I haven't launched forwards for some time, but I've remembered that what you want is already there or I've got it wrong again. In the tester will go to check only after the new build. ))
And everything else would be very nice as standard features. I agree. But I'm still thinking to do such a thing on MQL5 for practice.
I suggest adding to Objects - Gunn: Gunn's square. The trick is that it should be a single object, so you can drag it around with the mouse.
and Gunn's square 9.
Square 9, however, is a bit of a stretch for a separate program. On the other hand, there are really few advanced solutions on the market, and simply none for MT. Competitors do. But not advanced ones. :)
As an option, instead of Gunn's square - to be able to merge objects into one custom one.
For example, if you draw a rectangle with segments, select it in the list of objects, press merge button - it will be possible to drag it all in a pile. If an object that cannot be dragged is selected- like a news event - the merge button is unavailable.
Add an option to save the optimisation result without having to run a single test.
Add ability to test sets of settings. Select the folder where the set files are located, select a valid set file name pattern and run the test.