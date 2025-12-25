Wishes for MT5 - page 95
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
IMHO, it is enough to implement GetFont and GetFile functions, which return the corresponding string.
Types are to be used in insta-parameters. I don't see any way to call the functions when editing EA properties.
2. Standard (built-in) functions for calling file-dialog, phoner-dialog, color-dialog, datetime-dialog, etc. - Standard (embedded) functions for calling file dialog, colour dialog, date-dialog, etc. are also highly desirable. For calls already in progress ("on-demand").
I have a proposal to develop mql5.
Introduce additional basic (built-in) data types to help create more usable programs.
I will limit myself to two examples to clarify the idea.
Description:
FileName type is synonymous to string type, except for using it as input parameter.
Description
leads, when user enters the expert parameters, to call the standard Windows dialog of opening a file in MQL5\Files\MyFolder\ folder, and then to assign the name of the selected file to the FName variable.The FontName type is synonymous to string type in the program, except for the use of the type as an input parameter.
Description
leads when user enters parameters of expert to call the standard Windows dialogue of font selection (with the prepared list of fonts actually installed on the computer), and the following fonts selection in BaseFont variable.
--
The idea can be extended anddeepened, but it's a goodplace to start.
How about this?
#define FileName string
How about this?
No way, it won't give you a drop-down list of options in the instances.
Lists are also inappropriate because the file list can be changed without the program's knowledge.
I have a proposal for the development of mql5...
Good suggestion. It makes sense to introduce something similar not only for input parameters. Similar functionality, for example, is sometimes required for control panels.
I agree:
2. standard (built-in) functions for calling file-dialog, font-dialog, colour-dialog, datetime-dialog, etc. - are also highly desirable. For calls already in progress ("on-demand").
1. types - to be used in insta-parameters. I don't see a way to call functions when editing EA properties.
2. Standard (built-in) functions for calling file-dialog, font-dialog, color-dialog, datetime-dialog, etc. - Standard (embedded) functions for calling file dialog, colour dialog, date-dialog, etc. are also highly desirable. For calls already in progress ("on-demand").
1. types - to be used in insta-parameters. I don't see a way to call functions when editing EA properties.
2. Standard (built-in) functions for calling file-dialog, font-dialog, color-dialog, datetime-dialog, etc. - Standard (embedded) functions for calling file dialog, colour dialog, date-dialog, etc. are also highly desirable. For calls already in progress ("on-demand").
Arrowanchor points.
I suggest adding Left, Right, TopLeft, TopRight, BottomLeft, BottomRight. It will be possible to accurately position the arrows on the anchor point
That is, so that the arrow anchor point does not have to be recalculated for exact positioning.