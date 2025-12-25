Wishes for MT5 - page 97
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Does MT5 have a built-in tester?
Or maybe the spreads are not floating in the tester?
Are you planning to make one for MT4?
All this is in MetaTrader 5 from the outset.
I have an impression that debugger initializes dynamic arrays during ArrayResize - with zeros (though, of course, may be coincidence), unlike "real life". So immediately a wish (if possible) - initialize memory in debugger - with random values. I'm sure it will make it easier to find hard-to-find but silly bugs.
I had a glitch due to not initializing an array in "real life" (well, I forgot, there are a lot of them), so from under the debugger everything was fine. I had to print the code.
I would like tester to display general information during compilation (for example about libraries) at the end. Now you have to make error window big or scroll down to get to 1-2 errors or just look at the result... which is not convenient.
Here's what it is now:
Optimally, it would look like this:
I.e. to display the information in reverse order.
I would like tester to display general information during compilation (for example about libraries) at the end. Now you have to make error window big or scroll down to get to 1-2 errors or just look at the result... which is not convenient.
Here's what it is now:
Optimally, it would look like this:
I.e. to display the information in reverse order.
I would like tester to display general information during compilation (for example about libraries) at the end. Now you have to make error window big or scroll down to get to 1-2 errors or just look at the result... which is not convenient.
Here's what it is now:
Optimally, it would look like this:
I.e. to display the information in reverse order.
You might be satisfied with this: switch on "Auto-scrolling" in the context menu.
I have an impression that debugger initializes dynamic arrays during ArrayResize - with zeros (though, of course, may be coincidence), unlike "real life". So immediately a wish (if possible) - initialize memory in debugger - with random values. I'm sure it will make it easier to find hard-to-find but silly bugs.
I had a glitch due to not initializing an array in "real life" (well, I forgot, there are a lot of them), so from under the debugger everything was fine. I had to print the code.
Don't rely on implicit initialization, it says so in section Initialization of variables:
Any variable, when defined, can be initialized. If a variable is not explicitly initialized, the value stored in that variable can be anything. Implicit initialization is not done.
With Fibonacci arcs, the description of levels is written at the top or bottom, depending on where the second anchor date "looks" up or down.
I suggest adding "manually" specifying where it will be, + adding left and right.
Don't rely on implicit initialization.If you are lucky to get zeros, you may not be so lucky next time
I don't - I wrote that I missed initialization through my own fault. And I don't argue that it is necessary.
I meant that I had an impression that in debugger dynamic arrays are initialized with zeros (maybe I was lucky) and it's impossible to catch a floating error. That's why I suggested that dynamic arrays in the debugger should be initialized with random numbers. Then errors of this kind (non-initialization) will be very easy to catch with the debugger.