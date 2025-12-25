Wishes for MT5 - page 90
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Hi all! This chart is from MT4 and MT5.
Why can´t I use the same in MT5 as in MT4?
For RSI there is no access to First Indicator Data for the price chart. Or is there?
Please, who knows - share.
Maybe this issue has already been covered. I would like to see a time grid in the future according to time intervals, as in some other platforms.
The vertical lines in the picture should show the monthly transition. At the moment the dates do not match.
Developers:
In general, it is great that pending orders, Stop Loss and Take Profit can be modified using the terminal's internal tools. It is also cool that after a certain build it was possible to disable movement of these trade levels because they hindered cooperation with custom trading panels. However, if we need the possibility to disable levels movement and interaction with custom panels, we face the same problem. This means that when there are pending orders, Stop Loss and Take Profit in a chart, even if a panel can be moved and does not take much space, we often face a situation when a click on an order triggers the standard order modification window. This is a very big inconvenience and is likely to irritate users, since these situations occur at the most inopportune moment during trading.
Suggestion. If there is such a possibility, please make the priority of orders minimal compared to other objects if the orders are behind the objects.
Developers:
Suggestion. If possible, please make the priority of orders minimal compared to other objects, if the orders are behind objects.
there is a checkbox in the settings - disable dragging.
there is a tick in the settings - disables dragging.
Rename XAUUSD and XAGUSD to GOLD and SILVER for compatibility with other DCs.
Rename XAUUSD and XAGUSD to GOLD and SILVER for compatibility with other DCs.
Make your own auto-replacement lists.
Can you tell me where the "auto-replacement lists" are, because I have to rewrite the expert every time.
A search on the forum for "auto-replacement lists" shows that nothing was found.
Can you tell me where the "auto-replacement lists" are, because I have to rewrite the expert every time.
A forum search for "auto-replacement lists" gives no indication that anything was found.
Doing something like this:
it's the simplest example, but hopefully it's understandable.
Doing something like this:
is the simplest example, but hopefully understandable.
Thank you!