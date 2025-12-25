Wishes for MT5 - page 86
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And then there are two more wishes, demonstrated in the following screenshot:
SlickEdit.
May MetaQuotes Software Corp. forgive me.
Thank you very much. I think that MQ will be sympathetic to it :-)
What's so criminal about it? A paid alternative to a free editor.
Not every aspiring violinist would buy an Amati or Stradivarius violin... but for a professional, it would come in handy.
Good night.
It's more comfortable in my opinion. I don't speak for others.
And your simple method, in the absence of others, is used by everyone one way or another.
Urain:"Moreover, it is not so frequent operation to bother with it".
Note that (again, in my opinion) using OOP is much more convenient when each bulk class is in its own file. In this regard, the number of uses of Inclusions increases.
I made this suggestion only because the forum thread is so called. My suggestion is just a matter of adding convenience to the development environment which is already comfortable.
Moreover, as a rule, during the development of program code we don't often use computer capacities in parallel, so I think it would be convenient and useful to implement this feature.
I agree withVladix that"I am not aware of any overhead costs for developers to implement this". So...it's just a suggestion, and whether it's weighty or not, whether to implement it in future builds or not is up to you to decide.
You put the cursor on a function or class method and Alt-G is not it?
As an option it will do. It seems to have solved 90% of your needs.
Thank you for the tip.
Good night.
When working in debug mode in MetaEditor, I noticed that it would be great if it was not necessary to add all the variables of interest to the observation window. If it were possible to find out the current value of the variable of interest - move your cursor and a tooltip would show the value of that variable (roughly the same as if you move your cursor to the link to my profile name at the beginning of this post - GoogleChome at least - a tooltip would appear) - it would make debugging work easier.
I would like to duplicate my request from the request to the service desk.
Title: Visual selection of parameters from optimization results.
It is difficult to select the best one from the user's point of view from all the optimization results.
Suggestion:
1 In the tab "Optimization results" introduce the possibility of using filters such as "Profit from... and to...", "Trades from... to...", etc.
2 Introduce the ability to simultaneously view equity/balance charts of pre-selected parameters in the "Optimization results" tab. Certainly, equity/balance charts shouldn't be stored for every set of parameters (it would be too expensive), but equity/balance charts should be shown on a separate run on demand of the "Display on Equity/Balance Chart" command.
3 Consider regular possibility to build Kohonen maps based on optimization results.
Expected resultIt will be possible to select a "better" version of the expert parameters according to the researcher, taking into account a number of criteria in a visual mode.
I will duplicate my request from the application to the service desk.
...
Expected resultIt will be possible to select the "better" variant of the EA parameters according to the researcher taking into account multiple criteria in visual mode.
Great offer Andrey! The 2nd point is especially important for me as a priority.
I`ll add to it. I would like the forward result to be displayed at the same time as the area in which parameters were optimized. That is, it's very convenient to analyze the result when it looks like this