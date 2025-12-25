Wishes for MT5 - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If ctrl+z returns a deleted graphical object, it should also be possible to undo and modify the object via a similar key combination (e.g. alt+z). This is especially needed when accidentally scraping and shifting or skewing the object's magnetic points that have already been matched exactly to the vertices. Redrawing and re-adjusting everything is just another circle of hell.
Thank you for your understanding.
yeah =)))
that's for sure =)
that'll be very useful =)))
There are two Andrews forks on the graph.
1. Only one (pink) is having the compression/extinction problem into a vertical straight line, the other is fine for some reason.
2. The problem occurs on TFs: H3, H6.
3. On higher TF the pink fork crosses the blue one from bottom left to top right, but as the TF decreases the lower left part of the blue one is even more to the left and already the blue one crosses the pink one from bottom left to top right.
What is the meaning of all this? How long?! All proportions and interpositions in any TF should be observed and similar to each other! I do not know about parallel worlds, but in our world it is the ultimate truth and must be strictly obeyed!
I trust in you. Who else but you?
Thank you.
I don't know if anyone has told you whether or not to make it possible to move the chart windows outside the terminal window, e.g. to the second or third monitor...
I don't want to copy the terminal for each monitor
now i have to run 2 terminals with mt4
I have 2 monitors and plan to connect 3 monitors
There are two Andrews forks on the graph.
1. Only one (the pink one) has a compression/erosion problem into a vertical straight line, the other is OK for some reason.
2. the problem occurs on TF's: H3, H6.
On higher TF the pink fork crosses the blue one from bottom left to top right, but as the TF is getting lower, the lower left part of the blue for k turns even to the left and the blue one crosses the pink one from bottom left to top right.
What is the meaning of all this? How long?! All proportions and interpositions in any TF should be observed and similar to each other! I do not know about parallel worlds, but in our world this is the ultimate truth and must be strictly observed!
Please provide a saved template. I suspect that the anchor points are too close and when zoomed in they get very close on the timeline.
Also, is the"Precise timeline" option enabled? In any case, a template to study would be helpful, I don't rule out an error on our part either.
It would be great if MT5 could support multiple monitors.
Uh-huh... I agree!
Please provide a saved template. I suspect that the anchor points are too close and when you zoom in they get too close on the timeline.
Also, is the "Precise timeline" option enabled? In any case, a template to study wouldn't hurt, I don't rule out an error on our part either.
1. I didn't know about"Precise time scale". I have played around with it, nothing has changed, so it must not be the problem. In general, I did not do fine-tuning, updates also set as is, default.
2. Perhaps the excessive proximity of anchor points is a fair point. But in that case it's just an explanation for the distortion effect, not an argument for leaving it as it is. I feel if you pull this monumental planimetric jumper by a thread, so much will come out... and there'd be nothing left of the jumper. And I'd rather not - MT5 looks fine from a distance and without hands.
3. The thing is that one of the forks will not become definitively corrupted after a certain "critical" TF, but after that it will become so on all successive higher TFs. Note that on H4 and even on H8 it appears again and only on H12 and onwards it will finally become narrower because of the large scale TF. And because the fork appears again in an uncompressed form on the TF that is between those two TFs where it is narrowing, the hypothesis about too much convergence of anchor points on older TFs, as it seems to me, does not fit at the end of the day.
I have read a lot about the advantages of MT5 over MT4. In theory, I was pleased with the speed increase. Now I don't remember if it was about the speed of loading, execution of scripts, calculations, or the interface, or something else, or all at once, but in practice I noticed a striking slowdown compared to MT4 when jumping between TFs on high-liquid pairs. I know that you have changed the principle of loading and storing historical data. However, switching to other TFs (especially after a long stagnation in one currency pair) on EUR/JPY, which always had higher activity than many other pairs, significantly "hampers" the terminal, at times it hesitates for dozens of seconds. Either it takes longer to download history, which has accumulated more than on other pairs, or it takes longer to unpack it, or converts it for visual display... or maybe it is caused by something else or by all at once. I do not remember anything like that on MT4. In any case, I didn't change my MT5 ISP and Internet access speed when I started using it.
Don't ruin a masterpiece!
In MT5, even after several updates, I can't find a common parameter setting for all the charts. Maybe I was looking in the wrong place for the five pennies? I have not found it in other places, anyway. I did it similar to MT4: using F8 I can set individual display parameters (Ask line, grid, period separators, volumes, etc.) only for the given chart and by ctrl+o I can set them by default, for all future new charts. In MT5 with F8 everything is fine, but with ctrl+o I could not find their general settings in complete or at least minimal needed form.
Please expand the general settings options in MT5.
Thank you.