Wishes for MT5 - page 19
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3. The point is that one of the forks does not finally degenerate after a certain - "tipping" - TF, after which it will degenerate on all subsequent higher TFs. Note that on H4 and even on H8 it appears again and only on H12 and onwards it will finally become narrower because of the large scale TF. And because the fork appears again in an uncompressed form on the TF that is between those two TFs where it is narrowing, the hypothesis about too much convergence of anchor points on older TFs, as it seems to me, does not fit in the end.
Put it at maximum scale and everything will be displayed correctly. You have a very narrow base andrews fork created on the graph, and as a result the pixel coordinates are off on the small scale.
Put it at maximum scale and everything will be displayed correctly. You have a very narrow base andrews fork created on the chart, and as a result the pixel coordinates are off on the small scale.
Thank you. The explanation is quite understandable, but the user may not choose as a preference to sit and observe only this/one TF and then jump out of it temporarily to clarify other details of the chart and come back later - without seeing any imbalance, but having returned to the maximum scale with a limited view area and having in mind the recognized details that have gone out of frame again. I want to look at the whole picture at once, and to see the correct display of drawings in any TF.
This manual does not solve the problem, but teaches how not to see white lines. Fortunately, in this example that capricious fork is narrow enough to be irrelevant on stronger TFs. But who knows - maybe similar cracks will appear on much more relevant graphical objects for the current scale and TF... You, however, should know better...
But I hope that soon you will eliminate the distortions (even if not in a priority order), because from a programmatic and logical point of view, it is practically doable, the algorithm for auto-correction considering scales, bars and TFs, and its implementation should not cause problems, unless the whole MT5 code is too wildly twisted. Maybe it would be enough to take into account the slope factor of an object on the most exact M1 TF and then correct the angle on other TFs... or keep proportions on different TFs through relative coordinates of additional object reference points. The objects should not walk around on their own, like in the video example where the X-intersection of the forks in one TF is such and such in the other TF. This is confusing.
Good day to all !
Question for the developers:
after installing MT5 found the history of the archive of quotations in the size of 2.2 Giga ! ? !
How can it be ? (It's only 14 tools)
They promised 10 megabytes per instrument !
I haven't seen a function anywhere - to save a graph image as a picture programmatically. Like SevePic (file name, size, format). It would be convenient to automatically create a publication on the site.
Open several accounts and trade as you wish.
But (1) one account and (2) one symbol (3) several strategies at the same time (4) is obviously unreasonable and technically unfeasible in the scheme of one position. Since the topic of lots has long been closed, I recommend not to bring it up.
Thanks for the critique of the trading window. We will further improve it by adding saving of previously placed stops. But the automation of the interface has a very bad thing - any trading mistakes due to "automatically placed" values will be blamed on the developers. That is why we did not save all settings from the beginning.
The window of automatic settings is now quite smart and looks as follows:
Later, we will also add a special tab "One Click Trading" to Market Watch to speed up trading operations.
Renat,
First of all, thank you for the in-house "One(Double?) Click Trading" from me personally and, I'm sure, from all potential users.
If there is a real threat of charges, then do as the developers of Trading Station have done. When you switch to "One(Duble) Click Execution", a warning window is displayed and the user must agree to take possible risks. By the way, the "One(Double) Click Execution" does not exclude opening of the dialog using the context menu. In short, everything is well thought out, except the MDI interface with bookmarks and some other not so key things, which are better implemented in MT. Looks like you forgot to add the "Spread" column and some others in the "Market Watch" table again ;-) I have attached two pictures with market overview from Trading Station (supports two overview options), you can admire it. I would also like to add (a very useful thing) an editable column (Combo Box) for entering the deal volume for "One(Duble) Click Execution" and the possibility to open a position by clicking the field Ask(Bid) of the appropriate instrument. Trading Station has it all. If you do it(Thank you in advance!), it would be better to change Ask(Bid) into Sell(Buy). This way it will be much clearer where to click. You can select volume and initiate trades in both overviews (with one or two clicks if you want, setting volume only). I mostly use non-table view of overview (very handy thing, but there are more important things and much easier to implement).
I would like to say thanks soon for the implementation of the commands "Close All Positions" and "Close All for Symbol". The latter, of course, in case Mt5/6/7... will eventually learn to support a different set of orders and execution systems, letting the choice be at the mercy of the broker, depending on the country of residence and degree of cronyism. That's how it's done in Trading Station (FXCM USA, FXCM UK, Deutsche Bank). "Close all Positions" (IMHO) is a necessary thing. Often it is necessary to close all trades to avoid the sin at the moment of unexpectedly hit news or, for example, to have time to take profit on a spike, etc.
Several accounts, in my opinion, are not always a full-fledged substitute. A simple example is PAMM account. In any case, as you correctly noted, the system of execution is such (I hope that in the future you will go the way of Trading Station - support for multiple systems), that it excludes the collaboration of independent experts (expert portfolio) and other things for a single instrument. Too bad ;-)
Not really sure which tab you are talking about. In my opinion, there should be two buttons on the instrument ruler - "Sell" and "Buy" plus, as described above. In standard mode, the dialog box opens. In the "One (Double) Click Execution" mode the order is automatically sent with the pre-set parameters for the instrument in the active window (when you click on the tool menu button) or for the instrument selected by clicking (double-clicking) in the market overview.You may not believe it, but such a functionality appeared in my head (as a developer I like perfect programs in every respect), before I got acquainted with Trading Station during my first hours of studying MT4 (the first thing I saw ;-)). To the catcher, as they say ...
Best wishes!
P.S. This is not the last wish. Be strong! ;-)
I haven't seen a function anywhere - to save a graph image as a picture programmatically. Like SevePic (file name, size, format). It would be convenient to automatically create a publication on the site.
The WindowScreenShot function, which is universal and easy to use, should be similar to MQL4.
It seems that both of you are discussing ChartScreenShot function - it has existed since the beginning of MQL5.
To understand the versatility of WindowScreenShot compared to ChartScreenShot, you can see how the HistoryToImages script works.
For WindowScreenShot you don't need to move the chart(ChartNavigate) and this is correct.
You two must be discussing ChartScreenShot function - it's been around since the beginning of MQL5.
If there is a real threat of charges, do as the developers of Trading Station did. When switching to "One(Duble) Click Execution" mode, a warning window will appear and the user has to agree to take possible risks on himself.
Decided to add text of warning and risk taking window from Trading Station. This is just a formality (protection from idiots), as the real risk is reduced by guaranteed SL. Without "One(Double) Click Execution" traders quite often enter the market and only then put SL. Sometimes they fail to do this for purely technical reasons (e.g. connection failure). I personally often use "Double Click Mode" - two clicks to open a position and then, if necessary, "drag and drop" the SL and TP lines in the chart window.
Choice of Market Order Submission ModeTerms and Conditions
By clicking "I Accept these Terms and Conditions" below, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the following terms and conditions, and you agree to be bound hereby. Your current version of the FX Trading Station enables you to choose between the following modes for order submission. You agree that you will be bound by the procedures and conditions specified herein with respect to each such mode.
The Default mode for order submission ("Default Mode") is a two-step process. Using the Default Mode, you first click on either one of the following: the symbol rate, the closing rate on the open position, the Buy/Sell/Close/Stop/Limit buttons, or the Stop or Limit Columns in the Open Positions Window, and once the order box opens you will then need to confirm your order by clicking "OK" when prompted.Using the Default Mode, your order will not be submitted until you have completed both of the aforementioned steps.
The One-click mode for order submission (" One-Click Mode") is a one-step process. Using the One-Click Mode, your order will be submitted when you single-click on either one of the following: the rate, the closing rate on the open position, or the Stop or Limit Columns in the Open Positions Window.
THERE WILL BE NO SUBSEQUENT CONFIRMATION PROMPT FOR YOU TO CLICK. IF YOUR ORDER IS A MARKET ORDER, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WITHDRAW OR CHANGE IT ONCE YOU CLICK. UNDER NORMAL MARKET CONDITIONS AND SYSTEM PERFORMANCE, A MARKET ORDER WILL BE PROMPTLY FILLED AFTER SUBMISSION AND YOU WILL HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING FX TRANSACTION.
When clicking on the buttons on the top navigation, such as: Buy/Sell/Close/Stop/Limit buttons, the confirmation window will open and you will need to confirm your order by clicking "OK" when prompted, regardless of your chosen Trading Mode.
In the Trading Mode screen you will be able to choose default settings for:
(a)
Order Type, as Market Order with a specified amount of pips or At Best Order, the order type chosen will display in the title bar of the dbFX Trading Station.
(b)
Default levels for stop loss and take profit orders, on every order executed a linked stop loss and limit order will be opened at the default levels. The default amounts are set as a specified amount of pips from the order rate. For a stop order the specified pips will be from the 'close' rate. For a limit order, the specified pips will be from the 'open' rate. The open and closed rates for each trade are specified in the open positions window. Please remember, limits will be filled at your requested rate or not at all. To not set default stop and limit orders uncheck the box by the stop distance and limit distance settings.
The Double-click mode for order submission ("Double-Click Mode") is a one-step process. Using the Double-Click Mode, your order will be submitted when you double-click on either of the following: the rate, the closing rate on the open position, or the Stop or Limit Columns in the Open Positions Window.
THERE WILL BE NO SUBSEQUENT CONFIRMATION PROMPT FOR YOU TO CLICK. IF YOUR ORDER IS A MARKET ORDER, YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO WITHDRAW OR CHANGE IT ONCE YOU DOUBLE CLICK. UNDER NORMAL MARKET CONDITIONS AND SYSTEM PERFORMANCE, A MARKET ORDER WILL BE PROMPTLY FILLED AFTER SUBMISSION AND YOU WILL HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING FX TRANSACTION.
When clicking on the buttons on the top navigation, such as: Buy/Sell/Close/Stop/Limit buttons the confirmation window will open and you will need to confirm your order by clicking "OK" when prompted, regardless of your chosen Trading Mode.
In the Trading Mode screen you will be able to choose default settings for:
(a)
Order Type, as Market Order with a specified amount of pips or At Best Order, the order type chosen will display in the title bar of the dbFX Trading Station.
(b)
Default levels for stop loss and take profit orders, on every order executed a linked stop loss and limit order will be opened at the default levels. The default amounts are set as a specified amount of pips from the order rate. For a stop order the specified pips will be from the 'close' rate. For a limit order, the specified pips will be from the 'open' rate. Please remember, limits will be filled at your requested rate or not at all. To not set default stop and limit orders uncheck the box on the stop distance and limit distance settings.
By choosing either the One-Click Mode or the Double-Click Mode, you understand that your orders will be submitted upon your clicking the symbol rate or the closing rate on the open position the specified number of times, without any further order confirmation. You agree to accept all risks associated with the use of the order submission mode you have chosen, including, without limitation, the risk of errors, omissions or mistakes made in submitting any order. You agree to fully indemnify and hold harmless Deutsche Bank AG from any and all losses, costs and expenses that may it may incur as a result of any such errors, omissions or mistakes by you, your trading manager or any other person trading on your behalf.