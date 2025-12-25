Wishes for MT5 - page 20
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I don't agree with some of the developers' decisions, but the following statement is likely to coincide with their opinion.
MQL5 gives rich and convenient possibilities to create different kinds of interfaces (windows, buttons, etc.). Everything that can be created in MQL5 does not have to be a standard one. In MQL5 the look and trading principles can be so modified, compared to the stock ones, that the MT5 can become unrecognizable.
MQL5 is quite a powerful language. If, for example, creating a chart that can be moved not only horizontally but also vertically is possible with MQL5, it does not need to be included in the standard MT5 delivery. MT5+MQL5 is a self-sufficient kernel of a client terminal. Almost all other ideas are realized with the help of this kernel. The challenge for the developers of the MT5 is a high-performance, self-sufficient and secure kernel. It is a completely different concept from MT4.
In addition the developers are planning a huge amount of unprecedented bonuses (history, tester, agents and much more).
There are some weaknesses of MT5 - not the complete self-sufficiency of the core. But this is seen as "nonsense" by the developers. In theory they are right. In practice they are not.
I'm trying to look at it all through the eyes of a professional developer. As a child's constructor and a means of writing and testing relatively simple robots, MT5 suits me fine, except for absence of records(structures) and at least possibility of working with Call-Back functions. However, I'd rather use more serious and powerful development tools with much more powerful languages, powerful tools for designing forms and dialogs, graphical libraries, debugging tools, database access tools, etc. and avoid making too many idle calls to external DLL-functions in order to execute external commands.
Unfortunately, I have somewhat different ideas about the regular functionality.
For example, I am convinced that there must be an option of arbitrary positioning of graphs using the mouse. I don't think I need to explain why this is required. Select an area free of objects, grab and drag the chart in the desired direction. What could be easier? My point is that the wheels should at least be round, and even better, innovative.
I'm convinced that zooming in and out on any axis should be a simple matter of using the mouse, either up or down. This, of course, assumes little discreteness, as we still need to have neat scales and candlesticks. The developers of Trading Station "spit" on perfect candlestick neatness (for example, candlestick shadows can "stick out" from the centre of the candlestick body), which is not good, but with adaptive scales, and this is the main thing, they have everything perfect, including background and font size, in any manipulations with charts.
I am convinced that the price scale should not be just a set of equidistant values, but a set of numbers in multiples of 10, 100, 1000, etc. The more round, the better. Risks on the scale are not irrelevant. The vast majority of software products having scales and all measuring tools are based on this principle. Open any product that has scales (for example, Microsoft Word) to see this. As far as tools for traders are concerned, this is especially important because round numbers have a special "magic" attraction. Fortunately for me, the developers of Trading Station understand this very well, as well as many other obvious things. In Trading Station it is very difficult to "blink" a round number. In MT4 I did it all the time. Speaking of the gravitation, it seems that USD/CAD will soon reach 1.0000 - the "magnet" is very strong.
I decided to add an example of a scale with a clearly marked "magnet" (1.0000) and a division price of 50. With all reasonable manipulation of charts from minute to daily 1,000 "pinches" the eye if it is in the scale range. If you wish, try to achieve this from MT5 or suggest, if not difficult, how to do it. In MT instead of a normal scale I always see an equidistant set of numbers. By the way, the grid in MT makes my eyes blurry and I cut it off all the time. Here you can see that the grid is very unobtrusive and does more good than harm (IMHO).
I am convinced that the "market overview" table should have a spread column and some others.
I am convinced that the value of the current spread should be displayed in the order opening dialog along with the SL and TP (distance) values in the deposit currency. We do not see any of that. Or the specified information is not interesting for a trader?
I am convinced that a "closed" programming environment is incomplete.
I am convinced that the context menu should not be overloaded and all 'trade' commands should be brought to the first level - seconds matter when playing on the news.
At the same time, I want to note that I do not consider MT to be a hopeless product yet, otherwise, I would not be here. Moreover, I even see some serious shifts in the right direction.
The devil, as you know, hides in the details. Unfortunately, MT is still riddled with "trivia" such as the above. The most interesting thing is that they are really trifles in terms of programming effort to eliminate them. Apparently all efforts went to wave marking ;-). And the fact that these little things still live and thrive, personally, does not add to my confidence that MT is developed in the interests of traders and the developers do not go along with the kitchens, for whom the worse a trader's tool is, the better. The latter is a very controversial position in terms of the developers' business interests. After all, even the latest kitchen will be forced to offer MTXXX if it is even an order of magnitude better for a trader than MTYYY. The better the next version, the more pressure from novice traders (experienced traders rarely visit the kitchens) and suckers to the kitchens with demands to provide the latest version of MT. Maybe they will stop multiplying like cockroaches (it's minus for business), but the age of kitchens and semi-kitchens will end sooner or later for reasons independent of the developers - STP brokers will replace them. The main thing is not to miss this moment.
I'm trying to look at it all through the eyes of a professional developer. As a child's constructor and a means of writing and testing relatively simple robots, MT5 suits me fine, except for the lack of entries(structures)
.....
I'm convinced that the "market overview" table should have a spread column and some others.
There are a couple of points that are not clear. Are you really familiar with MQL5 and MetaTrader5? What's not satisfied with what we already have?
1 Structures and Classes
2 Spreads
There are a couple of points that are unclear. Are you really familiar with MQL5 and MetaTrader5? Why are not you satisfied with what you already have?
1 Structures and classes
2 Spreads
On my knees I apologise, but who would have thought that, by default, this column is hidden. Anyway, my fault, as I didn't properly familiarise myself with the interface. As for structures, I just came across a post not too long ago with a request to add structures (more precisely records, as in Borland Delphi). Perhaps this was related to an earlier version of MT5 or even MT4. Frankly speaking, I'm more concerned about the lack of possibility to declare Call-Back function and pass the pointer to it to external dll or any other mechanism that opens the system for external control. If I screwed up here too(sorry in advance), please tell me how to call something from outside - I'd be very grateful. Seriously bothered by the absence of some events, but fortunately, they have appeared in MLQ5. I haven't got acquainted with the language closely, because I am more interested in MT as a means of writing simple robots (any language is good for them) and executing environment, a data provider for external programs. It's from these positions that I'm evaluating the capabilities of the language. My thoughts basically go towards making platform-independent programs, in particular, robots interacting via platform-dependent layer (you can call it drivers) with different platforms. I don't want to be bound rigidly to one platform. Therefore, my requirements for MQL5 are rather specific and simple. I moved to Trading Station mainly because of the order system, "One (Double) click archive mode", "smart" price scale, ability to manage charts and zoom in and out as I want, ability to move SL and TP levels with my mouse (it has been implemented now), ability to close orders of one instrument and many other small details which make me more effective as a trader. When trading I use MT for market overview, because MDI with bookmarks is much better than Trading Station offers. Now many of the little things, not all of them, can be relatively easily implemented using MQL5 tools. That's why I started looking at MT again.
declaration of Call-Back function and passing a pointer to it to external dll or any other mechanism which increases openness of the system for external control. If I messed up here too(please forgive me beforehand), please tell me how to call something from the outside, I will be very grateful.
In an mql5-program it's possible to use the function declared in another mql5-program with postmodifier export. Such a function is called exported and is available for calling from other programs after compilation.
This seems to be what we need if by other programs, we mean programs in any language that support working with dll. As for, the language, a bunch of changes for the better (just did a quick scan) and, at first glance, quite a complete language. THANK YOU! Why have people been shouting that I should give up on dll in MT5? I'm an idiot, so I believed it. I was a fool for believing it. MQL5 definitely deserves a closer look.
In MT5, even after several updates, I can't seem to find a common setting for all the charts. Maybe I was looking in the wrong place for the five pennies? I have not found it in other places, anyway. I did it similar to MT4: using F8 I can set individual display parameters (Ask line, grid, period separators, volumes, etc.) only for the given chart and by ctrl+o I can set them by default, for all future new charts. In MT5 with F8 everything is fine, but with ctrl+o I could not find their general settings in complete or at least minimal needed form.
Please expand the general settings options in MT5.
Thank you.
Didn't try, all set up and create a default.tpl template
Seems like an alternative way of doing things would be fine. But it does not correspond to the common standard of universal assignment/reassignment of default program settings through "Settings" or "Preferences" and also to the private, strictly local pattern of the previous version of the terminal - MT4, - where everything corresponded to the classical common standard.
Moreover, in order to upload a template we should first find the path to it, which is not always the most suitable one, we have to search through disks and directories for default.tpl.
Well... for now I'll use recommendation with systematic stretching of default .tpl to each new chart, but respectful developers please help me to expand universal default settings, or help me to open my eyes to hidden ready interface facets if they are already implemented.
Well... For now I'll use the recommendation to systematically pull the default.tpl into every new chart, but please ask the developers to expand the universal default settings, or help me to see the hidden ready-made sides of the interface, if they have already been implemented.
default is default because by default all charts open with settings saved in default.tpl
So, default.tpl is a default preset template, so all the changed info on default presets from the custom dialog will go to it, right? Where is it possible that a regular user would dig around manually in a software product's folders, looking for the initialization file and manually apply the settings (optionally)? It's understandable with crude programmers - it's their vocation, they love it. But in general, the customization files are usually modified through dialog boxes with checkboxes, fields, dropdowns, tabs, etc. and then used immediately after starting a program or opening a new default project, rather than pulling on each new shirt.
Anyway, if it was in MT4, it would be strange not to do it in MT5.
And in principle the topic of chart templates and the topic of settings are two different operas. Templates are another thing.
So the default.tpl is the default settings template, so that all the changed default preset information from the custom dialog is dropped into it, right?
Dear developers, let me ask you a question. In my first post, I had 12 points with descriptions of defects and wishes. I was told that "we'll see". I am a normal human being and nothing human is alien to me. I, like many people, am built in such a way that after contacting the developers of a product and getting at least a non-negative, reassuring answer, I unconsciously anticipate some improvements according to the points they made.
Now my subconscious mind is busy anticipating the most important wish item - item 1. In it, I heartily expressed a wish to add flexibility to Andrews' pitchforks (to add a possibility to rigidly attach a central axis to extrema, to extend any number of parallel lines from it to the left and manually feed them by touchpoints to other extrema, while the same lines would mirror the right; the object should become more multi-point than before in reference points, i.e. there should be more than 3 reference points).
I would like to clarify: will steps be taken in such an important direction of graphical TA and, equally interesting, how soon? It is not a secret that vain hopes or mere ignorance about the timing takes a lot of mental energy. If you make the graphical tool more flexible and user-friendly, I will jump to the R3 ceiling with joy, like currency on the news.