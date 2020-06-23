indicator that I do not use, appears in visual test. why?

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Hello

I'm doing a visual backtest on MT5, but I don't understand why this indicator loads me

I have a template with only the zigzag (the only indicator that participates in the strategy of the expert advisor), with the same name of the expert, This template is loaded correctly in the visual backtest, but I do not understand why that indicator appears when they start drawing the candles.

Unfortunately neither during the backtest, nor at the end of it, I can see the "List of indicators"



How do I remove that indicator?

How do I prevent it from appearing?

 
It's most likely called for in your code otherwise it would not show up unless you manually load it or if it's part of a template that you load.
 
As I said before, it is NOT called from my code, and it is not used in the template.

It is what really misses me

Why can't I call the indicator list from the strategy tester?
 

Indicators do not magically show up on a chart.

Please call ChartIndicatorsTotal() and analyze it's return value.

 

This exist since long time, its a major bug in the steategy tester

ich you want to see it, you have to add it into the code

 
Miguel Antonio Rojas Martinez: As I said before, it is NOT called from my code, and it is not used in the template.

It is called by one of the indicators that you do use.

 

I'm not crazy, this video proves it

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11nb4TbDq58XNjYN0Bz_nowHOeYdbQJYL/view

video only 11 MB 


After watching the video, does anyone know why the indicator appears on the chart?

 

That is not an indicator,

that is the 

LowBid and 

HighAsk price, you can switch it of in the settings, i hate this 2 lines too

 
amando:

That is not an indicator,

that is the 

LowBid and 

HighAsk price, you can switch it of in the settings, i hate this 2 lines too

Armando, and from where do I configure them to see them or not?

I still can't remove them

Thanks

 

Good question in the new version 😂

im on my ipad, have to check another time

 
Finally someone knows how to remove these lines

I looked for all the options menu and probe with the properties of the chart, but nowhere could I "remove it"

Thank you very much.

my strategy puts some lines that mark me basic points, and they overlap with these

Thanks again.


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