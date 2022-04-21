MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester: bugs, bugs, suggestions for improvement - page 51
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This is a good thing, because the data from the servers of the different accounts may not match. For example, if the tester did not have enough history, he downloaded it from the current server and got a chimera.
We are talking about profiling here, when the history is already loaded and the account settings are known. But you should be warned in a good way that there may be a stoppage, because during profiling (which is a long procedure) you may need to look at invoices, for example.
Please use spaces in the numerical visualisation of the number of Optimisation steps (bottom number in the screenshot).
In the screenshot you will not immediately realise that it is about half a trillion.
Please use spaces in the numerical visualisation of the number of Optimisation steps (bottom number in the screenshot).
In the screenshot you will not immediately realise that it is about half a trillion.
Do you mean to use the digit separators?
Do you mean to use delimiters?
Yes.
2296. In tst the contract_size value for trades has become zero. For orders - normal.
Where did you get this version? Checking the latest beta - 2286...
Where did you get such a version? Checking the latest beta - 2286...
MetaQuotes-Beta
Nothing pops up when hovering over the 2DOptimisation graph.
I remember that in MT4 the corresponding cell input values and result would pop up.
This is about profiling when the history is already loaded and the account settings are known. But we should warn you in good faith that a stop may occur, because during profiling (and this is a long procedure) we may need to look through the accounts, for example.
There are no guarantees that the Expert Advisor will not request data on another symbol, the history of which is not available to the tester. And it will download it from another broker?