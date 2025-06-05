Difference calculus, examples. - page 8
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What is the advantage of RU?
I don't claim an advantage at all.
In my opinion:
If we initially imagine an image of the simulated system (even a complex one: airplane, car) with some certainty, it is more convenient to mark up space at once (e.g. Cartesian system) and simulate the system using the whole mathematical apparatus. The approach "design from the top".
If you do not have a complete picture of the system (approached the forest, swamp, or forex:) I'm talking about myself ), then we have to rely on the steps already taken and a fairly narrow view. This is closer to the difference (recurrence) calculus. The "research from the bottom" approach. Algorithms allow even on the basis of a few steps to understand what is happening in terms ofthe "design from the top" approach.
In this analogy, a neural network, is a system with drones - probes that investigate, suggest a path and an overall picture. In the process of research it will make a lot of programmed decisions on the importance of the observed and the choice. Personally, I'm not always willing (or even forced :)) ) to rely on other people's decisions. :)))))
As much as I could answer. )) Only we are one step away from Philo_Sophia again. I do not want to go there. ))
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Difference calculus, examples.
Aleksey Panfilov, 2018.01.10 16:51
I suggest that there is no philosophy in this thread, just mathematics, programming, testing, optimization.
SMA from SMA is, in my opinion, "not in the eye, but in the eye" and by the way about Fourier. Maybe we'll get there some more.
P/S 01.02.2018 I think there is a difference too, try to repeat yourBanzai.mq4indicator on this line.
The SMA is a sawtooth by nature only very small, so when taking the second difference I assume a sawtooth line of the indicator.
Of course, the following differences can also be considered as new information.
However, already on the first difference it is not quite clear to me what algebraic line we draw. And with the increase of the "leverage" everything gets confused there. ))))
For example, here is another variant of using the increment of price as new information. Here the increment is read explicitly as a difference.
1*Y1-1*Y2-2*Y2+3*Y3-1*Y4 =0
1*Y1-1*Y2-3*Y2+6*Y3-4*Y4 + 1*Y5 =0
1*Y1-1*Y2-4*Y2+10*Y3-10*Y4 + 5*Y5 -1*Y6=0
1*Y1-1*Y2-5*Y2+15*Y3-20*Y4 + 15*Y5 -6*Y6 + 1*Y7=0
1*Y1-1*Y2-6*Y2+21*Y3-35*Y4 + 35*Y5 -21*Y6 + 7*Y7 -1*Y8=0
2*Y2=1*Y1-1*Y2+3*Y3-1*Y4
3*Y2=1*Y1-1*Y2+6*Y3-4*Y4 + 1*Y5
4*Y2=1*Y1-1*Y2+10*Y3-10*Y4 + 5*Y5 -1*Y6
5*Y2=1*Y1-1*Y2+15*Y3-20*Y4 + 15*Y5 -6*Y6 + 1*Y7
6*Y2=1*Y1-1*Y2+21*Y3-35*Y4 + 35*Y5 -21*Y6 + 7*Y7 -1*Y8
It's as if at the expense of the polynomial of the fourth degree on the first differences (price increments) we have increased (by the number of points) the degree to the fifth.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester
Difference calculus, examples.
Maxim Dmitrievsky, 2018.01.31 05:37The matrix has already degenerated :) In such cases, regularization is used, degrees are reduced
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Difference calculus, examples.
Aleksey Panfilov, 2018.01.10 18:34
I think we will get to experts and optimization.
For optimization we will add to the indicator described in message 51 the possibility to change the leverage of extrapolation. Extrapolation by polynomial of the third degree.
To see the possibilities of this indicator, let's use the well knownMoving Average.mq4 Expert Advisor.
As a single signal we use the intersection of two curves. Let's make some changes:
EURUSD, M15, that 2-point spread is obvious:
Sorry, but I can't put the code.
Sorry, but I can't put the code
EURUSD, M15, the same 2-point spread is apparent:
Sorry, but I can't put the code.
On the"four digits"?