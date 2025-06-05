Difference calculus, examples. - page 21
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How to test the effectiveness of this method, is there a basic strategy?
A general development of the topic: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/224374/page15#comment_8349118. Post 141 of this thread.
Binary adaptation was applied there, and digitisation should allow to make it (adaptation) continuously smooth.
Apart from that, I think to see how a graph stretched on a sine wave looks like, by analogy with an equal price or equal volume graph, also thanks to digitization. )
A general development of the topic: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/224374/page15#comment_8349118. Post 141 of this thread.
Binary adaptation was applied there, and digitisation should allow to make it (adaptation) continuously smooth.
Apart from that, I think to see how a graph stretched on a sine wave looks like, by analogy with an equal price or equal volume graph, also thanks to digitization. )
I see I've even tried working with this indicator before - it adjusted well to the market :)
What does digitization mean? Why it has not been done yet?
I see you've even tried working with this indicator before - it adjusted well to the market :)
What does it mean to digitise it? Why hasn't it been done yet?
))
Calculation of the phase is exactly what digitisation means. That is, each point of the line has its own numerical value of phase.
Already recommended this topic before.
I recommend it again.
https://dxdy.ru/post1247421.html#p1247421
I'd like to point out the post number itself in the thread, it's an entertaining one: )))
Everything comes to maths, take whole numbers
You mean the one in the previous post, of the same thread.
https://dxdy.ru/post1245166.html#p1245166
And I agree 100% about the maths.
You mean the one in the previous post, of the same thread.
https://dxdy.ru/post1245166.html#p1245166
As for the maths, I agree 100%.
I don't mean 100+ threads about what's wrong after a decimal point, but try to multiply on an assembly language CPU. it's just addition and it doesn't matter what CPU it is, even a Z80.
I don't mean that, there are 100+ threads about what's wrong after a decimal point, but try multiplying on an assembly language prose. it's just addition and it doesn't matter what kind of CPU it is, even a Z80.
Honestly, I don't get it. :(
I'm not fluent in assembler.
Honestly, I don't get it. :(
I'm not familiar with assembler.
On any proces multiplication is done by addition. minus (subtraction) addition minus. and so on.
On any proces, multiplication is done by addition. minus (subtraction) is addition minus. and so on.
You mean the formula doesn't, quite, work on a computer?