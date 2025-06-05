Difference calculus, examples. - page 14
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I have experience of creating a balance indicator, will it come close to creating a hyperparameter?
I'm not sure, if there is no real correlation, it may not help... in fact, this is the question that everyone is puzzling over in the MO :)
I'm not sure if there is no real correlation, it may not help... in fact, this is the question that everyone is puzzling over in the MO :)
:)
Just in case, a picture, the balance indicator (bottom window).
Steady steps balance, green line means.
:)
Just in case, a picture, the balance indicator (bottom window).
A smooth balance step, green means line.
Oooh!
+
:)
Just in case, a picture, the balance indicator (bottom window).
The balance is not an absolute value, but, for example, the profit factor is current.
Balance is not needed in absolute values, but, for example, the current profit factor... i.e. to normalize the chart somehow
then it is already possible to link this variable with the rest somehow, for example, through fuzzy logic or a neuron
R^2 would be a great help
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2358
Then, add your indicators and R^2 as input terms, then linguistically describe rules of interaction between variables and get signal on output
this is just an example, you can also use neuron (there are articles too), but fuzzy logic seems to me more flexible and intuitive for these tasks, and it also can be optimized as a neuron or your parameters, but there will be less intents
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/3795
Thanks for the messages.
Unfortunately, at the moment, I am not familiar with machine learning. And I am not going to master it in the near future.
I was planning to use the balance indicator for rapid continuous optimization. Unfortunately, I have to develop an analogue of the balance indicator and a script to search parameters for each Expert Advisor. I think it is realistic to include these algorithms in the robot for automated optimization. In general, it is probably the same machine learning but on a self-made level.
Perhaps I will get around to it, too.
In the meantime, I have something that may be useful to someone. Balance Indicator for MT4.
P/S. I would be grateful if you could add some examples of similar indicators. It would be better together with the Expert Advisor it copies.
And without the slang? :))))))
Calculate the balance graph by the current parameters for a certain depth of history, and if it is bad, then correct them live, and watch the curve again... until it becomes optimal, then trade until it starts to deteriorate again, and then go through the parameters again... Backtest will of course be long in this case
Thank you.
But there will be a million handles, I will have to rewrite all the indicators in the Expert Advisor body