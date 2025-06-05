Difference calculus, examples. - page 9

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Nikolai Semko:
In any case, the last few bars are redrawn, which means the value of the code = 0.
no
 
Aleksey Panfilov:

On the "four digits"?

yes, on the 4

if more than that, the signal

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
no
You are either wrong or deceiving.
Or they invented a time machine. Then I congratulate you!
You can see with the naked eye that at least one next bar takes part in the construction of the current bar.
 
Nikolai Semko:
You are either wrong or deceiving.
Or they invented a time machine. Then I congratulate you!
You can see with the naked eye that at least one next bar takes part in the construction of the current bar.

agree

In the construction of the last visible bar the next bar is involved, which is absent.

the next bar is missing.

I suspect that in the quote that we see it is exactly what is missing

there is only one last bar which is not longer than 10 minutes hidden //the version, not the fact

I started to calculate it, but so far I haven't had the brains to do it.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

agree

the construction of the last visible bar involves the next bar, which is absent

the next bar is missing

I suspect that in the quote we see it is exactly what is missing

only one last bar is hidden, the duration of which is no more than 10 minutes

I started to calculate it, but so far I haven't had the brains to do it.

Here is, for example, a redrawable Fourier approximation:

And here is an ordinary non-drawn SMA with a period of 4, but shifted left by 2:

These are all toys and self-deception

 
Nikolai Semko:

Here is a redrawable Fourier approximation, for example:

And here is a regular SMA with a period of 4 and a shift to the left by 2:

It's all toys and self-delusion.

Fourier approximation is even steeper than mine.

What is redrawn there?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Fourier is even cooler than mine.

What is redrawn there?

Everything is redrawn. I dumped the code of this indicator here

animated GIF:


 
Nikolai Semko:

Everything redraws. I' ve dumped the code for this indicator here

Animated GIF:

It's funny and cool on the other hand

//have to learn animation too

really hard to redraw

and if the starting point of the calculation is tied to a certain time stamp?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

really hard to redraw

What if the starting point of calculation is attached to a certain time stamp?
Fourier extrapolation in this form is a useless toy.
Well, maybe it can be useful in such a form for RSI

 

To see the dynamics.

The same Expert Advisor on M15.



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