Difference calculus, examples. - page 15
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Added minimal binary adaptation in the course of trading, in the form of signal reversal depending on the sum of the previous two signals.
And opening of new trades only from the end of Monday to Thursday.
Added minimal binary adaptation as the trade progresses, in the form of signal reversal depending on the sum of the previous two signals.
And opening of new trades only from the end of Monday to Thursday.
The Expert Advisor itself:
The expert himself:
Apologies.
Thought I already posted and colour coded indicators.
Apologies.
Thought I'd already posted and colour coded indicators.
Now it's running!
Reset the set to optimise - it's pouring on Si...
Put your settings in - it's getting plus on Si in 2018, pouring over past ones.
Maybe it needs optimisation - please write its limits for the optimiser - I'll spin it.
Put your settings in - it's getting plus on Si in 2018, pouring over past ones.
Maybe it needs optimisation - please write its limits for optimiser - I'll spin it.
Optimised it in spring and it doesn't seem very systematic. I'll try to find what's left.
Ah, what is Si. If you can't explain it on the forum, put it in a personal message, please.
P/S. I think I found it.
I optimised it in the spring and it didn't seem to be very systematic. I'll try to find out what's left.
Ah, what is Si. If you can't explain it on the forum, please send it to me.
It is a Moex futures on USDRUB_TOM pair
This is a Moex futures on the USDRUB_TOM pair
Thank you.
The Expert Advisor has been optimized only for EURUSD (as evidenced by the history in the branch and in the latest attached folders) and it is far from being universal. However, it sometimes works.
Thank you.
The Expert Advisor has been optimized only for EURUSD (it can be seen from the history in the branch and in the latest attached folders), and it is still far from being universal. However, it sometimes works.
Yes, the indicators clearly have potential, I've spun some genetics - this is Si 2015-2018 M1.