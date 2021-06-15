1200 subscribers!!! - page 217

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awsomdino:

What a hassle, like McDonald's they don't check customers, I even have an acquaintance who cooked

But it's a one-time thing. You get subscribers, you drain their accounts... and that's it, no one else will sign up.

 
does anyone know what the client wants from me?
I will try 2marrow If any problem they I contact you, but did u see this signal name is meta trader4 plz try did u see the name there
19:03
I cannot there I see this just mql5 website not in meta4 trader you try and tell me also
19:05
I cannot find your name is meta trader4 platform stoploss take profit
19:09
 
Yaroslav Gnidets:
does anyone know what the client wants from me?
I will try 2marrow If any problem they I contact you, but did u see this signal name is meta trader4 plz try did u see the name there
19:03
I cannot there I see this just mql5 website not in meta4 trader you try and tell me also
19:05
I cannot find your name is meta trader4 platform stoploss take profit
19:09

He can't find your signal in metatrader.

Accordingly, offer him a subscription from the signal page.

 
I'm sorry, but how do I do that? He has my page.
 
Yaroslav Gnidets:
I'm sorry, but how do you do that? He has my page.

How to do...

Write that you are not in Metatrader because the signal rating in the service is not yet strong enough. And that's why it's only on the MC website for now.

He wants to find you specifically on the platform. I don't know why. And everything he wrote to you refers to the fact that he does not find you there.

 
OK. Thank you.
 
Yaroslav Gnidets:
Okay. Thanks.

There is a subscription button on the page. When he clicks it, your signal will open in his Metatrader. You can explain that to him too.

 
Yaroslav Gnidets:
I'm sorry, but how do you do that? He has my page.

There is a search in the top right corner in Metatrader.
He can enter the name of the signal there and click on search.

I found your signal in Metatrader 4 -


Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Способы привязки объектов
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Способы привязки объектов
  • www.mql5.com
Графические объекты Text, Label, Bitmap и Bitmap Label (OBJ_TEXT, OBJ_LABEL, OBJ_BITMAP и OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL) могут иметь один из 9 различных способов привязки своих координат, задаваемых свойством OBJPROP_ANCHOR. – объекты имеет ширину и высоту. Если указано "только для чтения", то это означает, что значения ширины и высоты...
 
If the SIGNAL has any questions about the Signals service, ask in theSignals service FAQ.
FAQ по сервису Сигналы
FAQ по сервису Сигналы
  • 2013.02.11
  • www.mql5.com
Узнать за 15 минут: смотри обучающие видео по торговым сигналам в MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 Здесь будут собраны и обработаны наиболее частые вопр...
 
Vladimir Karputov:
If the SIGNAL has any questions about the Signals service, ask in theSignals service FAQ.

Is there an English-language branch similar?

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