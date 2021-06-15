1200 subscribers!!! - page 217
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What a hassle, like McDonald's they don't check customers, I even have an acquaintance who cooked
But it's a one-time thing. You get subscribers, you drain their accounts... and that's it, no one else will sign up.
does anyone know what the client wants from me?
He can't find your signal in metatrader.
Accordingly, offer him a subscription from the signal page.
I'm sorry, but how do you do that? He has my page.
How to do...
Write that you are not in Metatrader because the signal rating in the service is not yet strong enough. And that's why it's only on the MC website for now.
He wants to find you specifically on the platform. I don't know why. And everything he wrote to you refers to the fact that he does not find you there.
Okay. Thanks.
There is a subscription button on the page. When he clicks it, your signal will open in his Metatrader. You can explain that to him too.
I'm sorry, but how do you do that? He has my page.
There is a search in the top right corner in Metatrader.
He can enter the name of the signal there and click on search.
I found your signal in Metatrader 4 -
If the SIGNAL has any questions about the Signals service, ask in theSignals service FAQ.
Is there an English-language branch similar?