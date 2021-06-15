1200 subscribers!!! - page 221

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The trade is depending on the flares on the luminary, the important thing is that the luminary is not in our solar system.
 
Grozir:
Trade goes according to flares on the luminary, the important thing is that the luminary is not in our solar system.

Sounds like sunstroke, sit down)))

 
Ivan Butko:

Sounds like sunstroke, sit down)))

Keep squatting, it's a good "KU" :-)
 
If the top had dropped the price to $30, more subscribers would have come running. But apparently not interested
 
Quite a generous vendor. for one transaction it refunds the subscription price, and transactions per month are under a dozen.
 

His trades clustered well on the M30 opening prices of the previous two days. True, yesterday's trade did not match the direction. But it was positive and so was mine in the other direction. And today he missed an entry, although prices were in a buy cluster.


Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Ценовые константы
  • www.mql5.com
Технические индикаторы требуют для своих расчетов указания значений цен и/или значений объемов, на которых они будут считаться. Существуют 7 предопределенных идентификаторов перечисления ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, для указания нужной ценовой базы расчетов. Если технический индикатор для своих расчетов использует ценовые данные, тип которых задается...
 
Vladimir Tkach:

His trades cluster well on the M30 opening prices of the previous two days.


Is there a break-even formula in these charts?)))

 
Ivan Butko:

Is there a break-even formula in these graphs?))

These are clusters.

And his break-even formula is 200/2000.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

These are clusters.

And his break-even formula is 200/2000.

I just haven't met an MM of 20/200 that goes exactly a few years. And his backtest and forward are the same. Cool for subscribers, of course, but curious. Moreover, the author himself often states that this win rate is not eternal.

 
Ivan Butko:

I just haven't met a MM 20/200 that's been going exactly for a few years. And his backtest and forward are the same. Cool for subscribers, of course, but curious.

It's like a neural network that has to be retrained on a new story. The clustering has to be retrained too.

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