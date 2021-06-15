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Trade goes according to flares on the luminary, the important thing is that the luminary is not in our solar system.
Sounds like sunstroke, sit down)))
Sounds like sunstroke, sit down)))
His trades clustered well on the M30 opening prices of the previous two days. True, yesterday's trade did not match the direction. But it was positive and so was mine in the other direction. And today he missed an entry, although prices were in a buy cluster.
His trades cluster well on the M30 opening prices of the previous two days.
Is there a break-even formula in these charts?)))
Is there a break-even formula in these graphs?))
These are clusters.
And his break-even formula is 200/2000.
These are clusters.
And his break-even formula is 200/2000.
I just haven't met an MM of 20/200 that goes exactly a few years. And his backtest and forward are the same. Cool for subscribers, of course, but curious. Moreover, the author himself often states that this win rate is not eternal.
I just haven't met a MM 20/200 that's been going exactly for a few years. And his backtest and forward are the same. Cool for subscribers, of course, but curious.
It's like a neural network that has to be retrained on a new story. The clustering has to be retrained too.