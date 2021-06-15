1200 subscribers!!! - page 212

New comment
 

Now another professional has emerged. It's not the first year he's plugged in with a cool story at the beginning of the month, and then sits there like a mouse with a straight line, gathering indignant subscribers: 'what's the deal there, aye-aye-aye, when will trading start, subscriptions are so expensive'. Then in an attempt to haggle - eh, well, I won't get into the sad stuff. Better yet, here are some fun pictures.


2018


2019


And now.


 
Vasiliy Pushkaryov:

Now another professional has emerged. It's not the first year he connects at the beginning of the month with a cool story, and then sits like a mouse with a straight line, gathering indignant subscribers: "what's the deal there, aye-aye, when the trade will start, the subscription is so expensive. Then in an attempt to haggle - eh, well, I won't get into the sad stuff. Better yet, here are some fun pictures.


2018


2019


and now.


If there is such an opportunity to perch on hamsters, there will quickly be businessmen who will seize the opportunity.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

If there is such an opportunity to perch on hamsters, there will quickly be businessmen who will take advantage of such an opportunity.

Over time, this becomes more difficult as subscribers become more experienced. In the first picture (2018) there were 172 subscribers in a month. Now it's 26 in 10 days, and that's probably because the bushmill, superhiretuner showed a minus in March. Still, the rate of influx to fake signals is no longer the same.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Libraries: OnTesterCustom

fxsaber, 2020.03.15 22:59

I have seen in my account monitors the same pattern of account drains that is often repeated.

It's not a collapse in indices or oil, it's the currency market. That's why it's much more interesting.

Here are some screenshots from different accounts. A lot of good scalper robots got wiped out.


Black swan for 10 figures in 40 minutes. Whoever lost or made money on it is absolutely not to blame. It is an accident. It is simply incorrect to condemn those who lost or to praise those who profited on this movement.
 
The Englishman was a leak. And so briskly he stormed off
[Deleted]  
Bush is really going off the deep end. Who knows, what's the ts?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Bush is really going off the deep end. Who knows, what's the ts?

It looks like equity is a grid.

4% per month, that's a bust?

It looks like the signal was "cooked" for a year before adding it.

I have a 40% profit per month before adding it to my signals and a 4% profit after adding it.

Martins are shedding on average when they reach a profit of 100%. maybe 2 years will live.

[Deleted]  
danminin:

by the look of equity is a grid.

4% per month - is it dispersed?

it looks like the signal was "cooked" for a year before adding it.

Before adding the signal, the profit per month was 40%, after adding 4%.

Martins are shedding on average when they reach a profit of 100%. maybe 2 years will live.

The gain is big on the whole.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
The gains are big on the whole

Sign up and earn money))







[Deleted]  
Иоан Светляков:

Sign up and earn money))







I don't subscribe and don't intend to, I just occasionally watch sheep being sheared, purely for myself
1...205206207208209210211212213214215216217218219...230
New comment