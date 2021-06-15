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Now another professional has emerged. It's not the first year he's plugged in with a cool story at the beginning of the month, and then sits there like a mouse with a straight line, gathering indignant subscribers: 'what's the deal there, aye-aye-aye, when will trading start, subscriptions are so expensive'. Then in an attempt to haggle - eh, well, I won't get into the sad stuff. Better yet, here are some fun pictures.
2018
2019
And now.
Now another professional has emerged. It's not the first year he connects at the beginning of the month with a cool story, and then sits like a mouse with a straight line, gathering indignant subscribers: "what's the deal there, aye-aye, when the trade will start, the subscription is so expensive. Then in an attempt to haggle - eh, well, I won't get into the sad stuff. Better yet, here are some fun pictures.
2018
2019
and now.
If there is such an opportunity to perch on hamsters, there will quickly be businessmen who will seize the opportunity.
If there is such an opportunity to perch on hamsters, there will quickly be businessmen who will take advantage of such an opportunity.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Libraries: OnTesterCustom
fxsaber, 2020.03.15 22:59
It's not a collapse in indices or oil, it's the currency market. That's why it's much more interesting.
Here are some screenshots from different accounts. A lot of good scalper robots got wiped out.
Bush is really going off the deep end. Who knows, what's the ts?
It looks like equity is a grid.
4% per month, that's a bust?
It looks like the signal was "cooked" for a year before adding it.
I have a 40% profit per month before adding it to my signals and a 4% profit after adding it.
Martins are shedding on average when they reach a profit of 100%. maybe 2 years will live.
by the look of equity is a grid.
4% per month - is it dispersed?
it looks like the signal was "cooked" for a year before adding it.
Before adding the signal, the profit per month was 40%, after adding 4%.
Martins are shedding on average when they reach a profit of 100%. maybe 2 years will live.
The gains are big on the whole
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