1200 subscribers!!! - page 214
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Martingaleurs?
Not very similar - they open immediately, with a couple or three orders; without reference to drawdowns or misses
I do not understand the sense of this action. Is this a slippage control? Or the chart comes out more "smooth" ?
PS/ but the martingelists have mastered trading in triangles and the volume is sometimes driven up through neighbouring pairs.
signals are looked at under a microscope here, so the question is here:
why do the "signal people" split the trades?
That is, instead of entering at 0.02 lots they open two at 0.01... and close them simultaneously. This is a common phenomenon and so do many people.
Is there some sense in it apart from increasing the number of deals?
It's a known issue.
The number of points earned in the statistics increases in arithmetic progression. The inexperienced will appreciate, and the ratings will rise.
In one series of trades I made 12 000.0 pips a day, having split 1 lot into 100 open orders at 0.01
signals are looked at under a microscope here, so the question is here:
why do the "signal people" split the trades?
That is, instead of entering at 0.02 lots they open two at 0.01... and close them simultaneously. This is a common phenomenon and so do many people.
Is there some sense in it apart from increasing the number of deals?
The system of signals service evaluation should have at least 30 trades, otherwise there will be a warning about small number of orders. Plus there is the analysis that the main profit, for example, for three months is made in two or three days. Often such systems are based on a wicked scheme when opposite positions are placed on several cent accounts once or twice a month and then the survived accounts are connected to monitoring.
I was paying attention to some on this page. Now from the same DC, there is a new signal from one of those "traders", in 4th place in terms of growth. For the last half year he has already lost several accounts, but before that he managed to earn some money on his subscribers.
And these splits allow him to "outsmart" the rating system in order to avoid some standard warnings and make his subscribers understand that he has several pages with trading history. Although there can be 5-6 split positions, recently such positions have been diluted with random deals with small takeovers - somewhere profitable, somewhere negative to make them less obvious. And people try to get 200-300% a month like hotcakes.
The signal service evaluation system must have a minimum of 30 trades, otherwise there will be a warning about the low number of orders. Plus there is an analysis that the main profit, for example, for three months is made in two or three days. Often such systems are based on a wicked scheme when opposite positions are placed on several cent accounts once or twice a month and then the survived accounts are connected to monitoring.
I was paying attention to some on this page. Now from the same DC, there is a new signal from one of those "traders", in 4th place in terms of growth. For the last half year he has already lost several accounts, but before that he managed to earn some money on his subscribers.
And these splits allow him to "outsmart" the rating system in order to avoid some standard warnings and make his subscribers understand that he has several pages with trading history. Although there can be 5-6 split positions, recently such positions have been diluted with random deals with small takeovers - somewhere profitable, somewhere disadvantageous in order to make them less obvious. And people try to get 200-300% a month like hotcakes.
No one is rushing anywhere, few subscribers compared to traders. MQ seems to be losing credibility after the hamster story
Here are the author's signals he leaked at the beginning of December. There were over 400 subscribers. On the leaked 118, that's already scattered some.
She's now in 4th place in growth with her new signal. Two of her accounts have over 60 people on them. Smaller, of course. Apparently a lot of people still remember her from December, but not bad either.
Here are the author's signals he leaked at the beginning of December. There were over 400 subscribers. On the leaked 118, that's already scattered some.
She's now in 4th place in growth with her new signal. Two of her accounts have over 60 people on them. Of course, it's smaller. Apparently a lot of people still remember her from December, but not bad either.
and why don't the metaquotes grey out the months before monitoring?
have they abandoned this practice?
Nobody is rushing anywhere, the number of subscribers is small compared to traders. MQ seems to be losing credibility after the hamster story
everyone is leaking, so they lost all trust in the service.
vendors "prepare" signals for a few months, then add them with ready results at 100% every month, hamsters swoop in and are quickly leaked.
then are disappointed in the service.
used to have 3000 subscribers for the top signal,
now ~300.
everyone is leaking, so they lost all trust in the service.
vendors "prepare" signals for a few months, then add them with ready results at 100% every month, hamsters swoop in and are quickly leaked.
then are disappointed in the service.
used to have 3000 subscribers for the top signal,
now ~300.
I said the same thing, only shorter
only without revealing the details.