1200 subscribers!!! - page 224
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My God, can you imagine the money? One thousand two hundred times thirty equals thirty-six thousand dollars! Multiplied by sixty and two million one hundred and sixty thousand rubles! A month? That's the result of a lifetime. Passive income is top. Something to strive for. A dream of last resort after enough active earnings.
One thing I don't understand. Why there are not more subscribers? Because there are millions of traders.
Thoughts out loud
So what prevents you from doing the same?
I have a not really standard question, I just want to clarify, on the signal market if you believe in the signal histories, which is shown there, almost all do a little plus-minus from 2 to 30-40% per month "not stable" of course sometimes even in the negative, but this is a reality of trading, but despite this some providers have more than +100 subscribers, so if I do every month from 50 to 200% a month with a minimum risk, will you get as many subscribers as the top ones or much more? It's not clear what's driving them there, the profitability per month or just the spirited crowd effect? I wonder what you think about this.
Could it be the masses?
Could it be the masses?
Teaming up and copying.
I have a not really standard question, I just want to clarify. According to signal market they all make from 2 to 30-40% profit per month "not stable", of course sometimes even in minus, but this is a real trading reality, despite that some providers have more than +100 subscribers, so if I do 50-200% monthly with a minimal risk, will they have as many subscribers as the top ones or much more? It's not clear what's driving them there, profitability per month or just the spirited crowd effect? I wonder what you think about this.
There was a record of about 1000 subscribers on the hamster, held for a couple of months and a series of flubs of course broke everyone's record. And I don't think you should do more than 50% a month if you want to make it to the top.
But take into account the number of signals that exist. Most of those who have subscribers have their own developed channels/sites. And if you rely only on internal ranking, it is a lottery.
There was a record of about 1000 subscribers on the hamster, held for a couple of months and a series of flubs of course broke everyone's record. And I don't think you should do more than 50% a month if you want to make it to the top.
But take into account the number of signals that exist. Most of those who have subscribers have their own developed channels/sites. And if you rely only on internal ranking, it is a lottery.
There was a record of about 1000 subscribers on the hamster, held for a couple of months and a series of flushes of course sent everyone over the edge. And I don't think you should do more than 50% a month if you want to make it to the top.
But take into account the number of signals that exist. Most of those who have subscribers have their own developed channels/sites. And if you rely only on internal ranking, it's a lottery.
You just need to trade and that is all, someone will notice. Sometimes, of course, it is unclear how signals are selected, because they seem to be good, but they do not have subscribers. The slippages at Mustache are normal, but people do not stop them, they trade well.I remember one signal with a price of $100. There were about 400 subscribers
On the hamster was over 3000
About 1000 subscribers was the record on the hamster...
Yeah, sorry, I made a mistake, I just forgot. The last screenshot before the minuses was recorded like this
Well, then after the minuses - the sunset of the signal
The success of the signal is regular (beautiful in terms of monitoring pictures) withdrawals. Plus a bit of word-of-mouth radio around the sites.
Yeah, sorry, I made a mistake, I just forgot. The last screenshot before minus was recorded like this
And then after the minuses - the sunset of the signal
The success of the signal is a regular (beautiful in terms of monitoring pictures) withdrawals. Plus a bit of word-of-mouth radio around the sites.
The signal provider is a moderator
I don't like this point and I am suspicious, in general, there are doubts that honest atmosphere prevails on the signal sellers platform, those who trade stably and for a long time they have almost no subscribers, and those who take big risks and do 50-100 a month for a nice picture subscribers descend for +1000, so how can they earn something by selling signals?
I have a not really standard question, I just want to clarify, if you believe in the signal trading market, which is shown there, almost all make from 2 to 30-40% a month "not stably", of course sometimes even in the red, but it's a reality of trading, but despite this some providers have more than +100 subscribers, so if I do every month from 50 to 200% a month with a minimum risk, will I get so many subscribers as the top ones or will I have much more? It's not clear what's driving them there, profitability per month or just the spirited crowd effect? I wonder what you think about this.
But there are alternative services, if you really have something to show for it.