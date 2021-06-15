1200 subscribers!!! - page 105
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Where is the logic, + thousands of percent in a couple of months and they sit quietly at the top?
You can see more than that in the top.
People withdraw money by truck)).
You can see more than that in the top.
People take the money out by truck))
Yeah, I'm jealous.
What? That he deposited a sum and then withdrew it?
What? That he deposited an amount and then withdrew it?
You can see more than that in the top.
People take the money out by truck))
A ZIL pulls up to the bank, dirty as it is, the door is slammed loudly, and a handyman jumps out of the back, scraping shovel, and the scraper itself is a bit rusty. In general, I hired some people to help me, agreed on 800 rubles, + a bottle each. At home, I took some potato bags, so I wouldn't have to spend money on new ones. The guys go into the bank, one holds the sack and the other shovels it in. "Grey, there are more bags in the cabin, these are not enough, bring them here, come on!".
Yeah, I think that's how they get the interest.
It could be a PAMM, and deposits/withdrawals do not depend on the manager
It can be a PAMM, and deposits/withdrawals are not dependent on the manager
You can see more than that in the top.
People take the money out by truck))
it is a PAMM
it is a cent account, which was defined at the beginning as a regular real account.
This is PAMM
It's a signal on our favourite resource in the 5.
I don't know what it's about. Looked it up, saw it, showed it. If there was a glitch there, the guy managed to scam 1.5K.
Input and output even for centovik, agree with me, impressive)).
There is 1 subscriber with 1.5K. You can see the rest in the picture.
Funny signal, that is why I put it up.