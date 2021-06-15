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Another hamster appeared in signals and market (top). Pips (tp 100/ sl 1000) into Asia, opening at exactly 2:00. Occasionally it goes past.
There is a London session option, buttp 200/ sl 2000.
Will it last long?
Let's remember NoLimit wallets.
you can see that the signal was "cooked".
204 people lost their money. the methaquotes don't care, they don't do anything about it.
you can see that the signal was "cooked".
204 people lost their money. the methaquotes don't care, they don't do anything about it.
And I see that he got his gains cut from March to May. But you go on about conspiracies, of course
Yes, it says "trading style has changed".
But this information doesn't tell subscribers anything. They think that the trader just changed his trading style, that's all.
An ill-chosen inscription.
And most clients don't know that signals can "cook".
And I see that he was cut off growth from March to May. But you go on about conspiracies, of course
It's not really a conspiracy, it's something else. Well, think about it.
Depo $10.
March 17, he opens 5 orders of 0.01 lots each. It sets tp=20 points and sl=100 points. Although, it is clear that the stop-out will be implemented in 18-19 points. This is the risk of the whole cut, as they say, but I was lucky.
Now we have $20 depo and 100% gain.
In few minutes 3 orders of 0.03 lot each. Betting tp=20 pips and sl=100 pips. Although, the stop out will come in 21-23 points.
Why is it 0.09 lot and not 0.10? Because I know that 300% will be lost by the system, so 280% will be enough for this month.
April 1, opens with 0.15 cumulative lot. The real risk is to draw the deposit after 25 points, but I have gained 20 points and the month's growth is 80%
On April 2, opens with the total lot 0.18. My real risk was to lose 37 points, but I gained 30 points and got 220% monthly gain.
Further I have small trades with smaller lots to avoid showing up in the history, only these positions with the largest profit.
Same pattern in early May and early June, then monitoring.
There are no more such risks "for the entire cutlet", which suggests that the signal has been created by sifting out.
And he also has such signals on a regular basis