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The guys from Golden are also incomprehensible. But they don't get cocky. One signal is gone, a new one appears. Although they're supposed to check them too. But here's three signals in one day, all on the same face!
Well, as usual - there's a place for nothing :) There's been a lot of drawers like this before.
Well, as usual, there's a place for nothing :) There's been a lot of drawers like that around here.
To check:
Signals -> MT4 -> in the field "Search by name, author, broker" enter: "LegoM" (not complete, but enough);
11 different users registered 21 signals between February twelfth and fifteenth. A good story (true, in most it's about five months, but there are some with a longer one). In the site chronicle (that's how I found this company), by the way, there are signals from the same broker, which are not displayed in the search for Signals (providers are waiting to be registered as a vendor).
the broker is designed for signals or something.
The guys from Golden are also incomprehensible. But they don't get cocky. One signal is gone, a new one appears. Although they're supposed to check them too. But there's three signals in one day, all on the same face!
I've been to their website. It's a bit crooked and glitchy.
I clicked "open an account" and got an error.
There are probably days in the EA on which the stoploss occurred. And the EA is not allowed to trade on those days. That's why it is so well tested on the history.
And the fact that it has been trading well online for the last 1.5 months is just a coincidence.
I told you it's just a lucky guy who has been lucky so far and hasn't run into a stop loss.
The line of accounts with millions of signatures drained has been updated - a fresh one
the line of accounts with millions of signatures drained is a fresh one.
investors screaming wildly?
The line of accounts with millions of signatures leaked has been updated - a fresh one.
Along with that, the credibility of the service goes down. That makes sense.
Along with this, the credibility of the service goes down. That makes sense.