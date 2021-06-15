1200 subscribers!!! - page 152

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mit5x:

Hello!

I am new to forex.

I want to invest ~4500 $. This is not the last of my money and not my entire portfolio. I just want to put some of it in forex.

I want to diversify right away:

4 different forex brokers, 4 different signals.

I am not chasing after 50-100% profitability per month. But also 5% per month is not interesting, I want more. I would not want to use only signals copying and VPS to cover my losses.

Can you tell me what signals I should look at first?

What should I look at first: max drawdown (<10%) and number of successful trades (>90%) with long signal life (>26 weeks)?

The main thing is not to get caught up in divorces.
 
mit5x:

Hello!

I am new to forex.

I want to invest ~4500 $. This is not the last of my money and not my entire portfolio. I just want to put some of it in forex.

I want to diversify right away:

4 different forex brokers, 4 different signals.

I am not chasing after 50-100% profitability per month. But also 5% per month is not interesting, I want more. I would not want to use only signals copying and VPS to cover my losses.

Can you tell me what signals I should look at first?

What should I look at first: max drawdown (<10%) and number of successful trades (>90%) with long signal life (>26 weeks)?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37052

Как выбрать трейдера для копирования сделок?
Как выбрать трейдера для копирования сделок?
  • 2014.10.20
  • www.mql5.com
Как выбрать трейдера для копирования сделок?
 

A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!

- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance limit orI will open my other account which is available at another broker.

 
Yury Lemeshev:

A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!

- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance restriction or I will open my other account which is available at another broker.

Didn't blow it clean as it happens, held on to it. Which is good. That's good, probably...

What's bad? The bad thing is there's no profit. The account was frozen earlier this year. Exactly where it collapsed. In the screenshot you can see the moment when monitoring started (it was 21.78%) and the last figures (20.54%). It means that subscribers who have been sitting there all this time have no profit. Minus the subscription fee. So maybe even a loss. And those who signed up later are at a loss for sure. If they didn't get off in time... Although his subscribers seemed to be holding steady under 200... Let's watch the next signal, see what the story is there. Judging by his words, he doesn't have any more accounts. So it will be a surprise to see an account with a long history before monitoring...

 
Yury Lemeshev:

A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!

- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance limit or I will open my other account which is available at another broker.

Natalia had such a nice account before monitoring (10-25% per month) for almost two years, Alexey has already had it for three years. The other account will probably be 5 years old. But if after monitoring they cannot trade the way they did before monitoring, then as one character said: "I have doubts".
 

Mashkovets couldn't help himself... ...started to freak out...


 

Even the kitchen didn't help here. Once again declaring his quotes unmarketable and cancelling his losses on such a shoddy trade is not an option.

I wonder what company he will negotiate with this time to have his trading history drawn? )))

 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

Mashkovets couldn't help himself... ...started to freak out...


Please send me a link to this hero's signal.
 

Both in signals and in the marketplace, the rules are such that many hustling users have learned how to cheat their way to the top and lure so many subscribers or customers.

And the further we go, the more and more of them there are. But for some reason nothing is being done about it.

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