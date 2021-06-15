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Hello!
I am new to forex.
I want to invest ~4500 $. This is not the last of my money and not my entire portfolio. I just want to put some of it in forex.
I want to diversify right away:
4 different forex brokers, 4 different signals.
I am not chasing after 50-100% profitability per month. But also 5% per month is not interesting, I want more. I would not want to use only signals copying and VPS to cover my losses.
Can you tell me what signals I should look at first?
What should I look at first: max drawdown (<10%) and number of successful trades (>90%) with long signal life (>26 weeks)?
Hello!
I am new to forex.
I want to invest ~4500 $. This is not the last of my money and not my entire portfolio. I just want to put some of it in forex.
I want to diversify right away:
4 different forex brokers, 4 different signals.
I am not chasing after 50-100% profitability per month. But also 5% per month is not interesting, I want more. I would not want to use only signals copying and VPS to cover my losses.
Can you tell me what signals I should look at first?
What should I look at first: max drawdown (<10%) and number of successful trades (>90%) with long signal life (>26 weeks)?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37052
Quick signal evaluation: trading activity, drawdown/load charts and MFE/MAE distribution
How to carry out a qualitative analysis of trading signals and choose the best of them?
How to choose a good trading signal for subscription. Step by step guide
A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!
- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance limit orI will open my other account which is available at another broker.
A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!
- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance restriction or I will open my other account which is available at another broker.
Didn't blow it clean as it happens, held on to it. Which is good. That's good, probably...
What's bad? The bad thing is there's no profit. The account was frozen earlier this year. Exactly where it collapsed. In the screenshot you can see the moment when monitoring started (it was 21.78%) and the last figures (20.54%). It means that subscribers who have been sitting there all this time have no profit. Minus the subscription fee. So maybe even a loss. And those who signed up later are at a loss for sure. If they didn't get off in time... Although his subscribers seemed to be holding steady under 200... Let's watch the next signal, see what the story is there. Judging by his words, he doesn't have any more accounts. So it will be a surprise to see an account with a long history before monitoring...
A historic moment from Baszkowitz!!!
- I'm very sorry, my apologies, we had a loss today which was 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Most likely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance limit or I will open my other account which is available at another broker.
Mashkovets couldn't help himself... ...started to freak out...
Even the kitchen didn't help here. Once again declaring his quotes unmarketable and cancelling his losses on such a shoddy trade is not an option.
I wonder what company he will negotiate with this time to have his trading history drawn? )))
Mashkovets couldn't help himself... ...started to freak out...
Both in signals and in the marketplace, the rules are such that many hustling users have learned how to cheat their way to the top and lure so many subscribers or customers.
And the further we go, the more and more of them there are. But for some reason nothing is being done about it.