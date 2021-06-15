1200 subscribers!!! - page 149

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Vladimir Tkach:

In the description of that signal, there are links to various resources where you can download something for free.

I passed the information on to my colleagues, but they said that there was a code with scam elements. So, do not download anything there.

The mql5 administration is able to check it and ban me if it is confirmed?

Got it, thanks.
Sent to the service (with my screenshots of the signal description, with a link to the page of this thread and to your post).

 

I have noticed situations with this service.

I don't quite understand why this happens.

  • In the top signals (by the number of subscribers) with trading servers, which brokerage companies don't even have their own site.
  • When I click on the server, as a filter, only signals are shown.
  • You open a demo account through the terminal and you get these spreads

  • No one in their right mind with such spreads (not Rollover time - the GMT-offset is different) would open a real account in this brokerage company.

The scheme looks like this:

  • Opens the left office.
  • I order an MT4 for it.
  • Create several accounts specifically for the Signals.
  • The cream is taken.
  • Spending only on positive reviews and chipping away at the MT4.

Clear scammers when the DC has no website, all accounts are grail, demo has the worst trading conditions.


ZS The site is found. It's been two years for this scam. They are now surviving on the signal.
 
fxsaber:

I have noticed situations with this service.

I don't quite understand why this happens.

  • In the top signals (according to the number of subscribers) with trading servers, which brokerage companies don't even have their own site.
  • When I click on the server, as a filter, only signals are shown.
  • You open a demo account through the terminal and you get these spreads

  • No one in their right mind with such spreads (not Rollover time - the GMT-offset is different) would open a real account in this brokerage company.

The scheme looks like this:

  • Opens the left office.
  • I order an MT4 for it.
  • Create several accounts specifically for the Signals.
  • The cream is taken.
  • Spending only on positive reviews and chipping away at the MT4.

Clear scammers when the DC has no website, all accounts are grail, demo has the worst trading conditions.


ZS found the website. It's about two years old. They are now surviving on the signal.
a lot of people already know that,

that there are fake brokers.

You should therefore pay attention to the broker's name when choosing a signal.

The signal is a good example of this, but it is not a good one.
 
multiplicator:
so when selecting a signal you should also pay attention to the name of the broker.

For hundreds of current subscribers, it's too complicated.

 
fxsaber:

Noticed the situations with this service.

Which one?

 
Hello, could someone tell me if it is possible to add a sound alert tothestandardFractal indicator?
 
I wonder what happened to the topiker's signal?
 
Yevhenii Levchenko:

Which one?

Yes.

 
Vladimir Kononenko:
I wonder what happened to the topikaster's signal?
He got to the 3000 subscriber mark, earned the rest of his life and gradually dumped the signal in a slow and painful averaging for subscribers
 
Ivan Butko:
He got to the 3000 mark, made money for the rest of his life and gradually lost the signal in the slow and painful averaging for his subscribers

There is the "Mandela Effect"https://mrakopedia.org/wiki/Эффект_Манделы--persistent memories of something that never happened.

Gonchar did not use averaging in his strategy -- he just had 10-point tokens on each order. If he had used averaging, it is quite possible that his signal would have survived.

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