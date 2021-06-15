1200 subscribers!!! - page 149
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In the description of that signal, there are links to various resources where you can download something for free.
I passed the information on to my colleagues, but they said that there was a code with scam elements. So, do not download anything there.
The mql5 administration is able to check it and ban me if it is confirmed?
Got it, thanks.
Sent to the service (with my screenshots of the signal description, with a link to the page of this thread and to your post).
I have noticed situations with this service.
I don't quite understand why this happens.
The scheme looks like this:
Clear scammers when the DC has no website, all accounts are grail, demo has the worst trading conditions.
I have noticed situations with this service.
I don't quite understand why this happens.
The scheme looks like this:
Clear scammers when the DC has no website, all accounts are grail, demo has the worst trading conditions.
that there are fake brokers.
You should therefore pay attention to the broker's name when choosing a signal.
The signal is a good example of this, but it is not a good one.
so when selecting a signal you should also pay attention to the name of the broker.
For hundreds of current subscribers, it's too complicated.
Noticed the situations with this service.
Which one?
Which one?
Yes.
I wonder what happened to the topikaster's signal?
He got to the 3000 mark, made money for the rest of his life and gradually lost the signal in the slow and painful averaging for his subscribers
There is the "Mandela Effect"https://mrakopedia.org/wiki/Эффект_Манделы--persistent memories of something that never happened.
Gonchar did not use averaging in his strategy -- he just had 10-point tokens on each order. If he had used averaging, it is quite possible that his signal would have survived.