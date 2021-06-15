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We have a new top.
The description swears it's not netting or martingale. Any ideas about the logic of the inputs/outputs?
We have a new top.
The description swears it's not netting or martingale. Any ideas about the logic of the inputs/outputs?
Wasn't he on top before? I mean, he was, then he went on a losing streak... And now he's back on top again.)
We have a new top.
The description swears it's not netting or martingale. Any idea about the logic of the inputs/outputs?
Judging by the picture, it's a common averaging machine.
We have a new top.
The description swears it's not netting or martingale. Any idea about the logic of the inputs/outputs?
(Funny! How can you swear it's not a netwalker )))).
The exit is clear. General take out on the basket. The entry is indicative.
We have a new top.
The description swears it's not netting or martingale. Any idea about the logic of the inputs/outputs?
(Funny! How can you swear it's not a networker )))).
The exit is clear. Common take on the basket. Entry is indicative.
On the tops and bottoms model
The Relative Strength Index usually tops above 70 and bottoms below 30, and these usually outpace the formation of tops and bottoms on the price chart.
I.e. if they are formed below level 30 and the price of subsequent entry is lower than the previous open market order (pose), then we enter (if no martin, then the same volume).
Cover all at a profit...
Here's an example https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/indicators/oscillators/rsi
on the model tops and bottoms
The Relative Strength Index usually tops above 70 and bottoms below 30 and they usually outpace the formation of tops and bottoms on the price chart.
I.e. if they are formed below level 30 and the price of the subsequent entry is lower than the previous open market order (position), then we enter (here if without martin, then by the same volume).
Cover all at a profit...
He has a horrendously expensive Expert Advisor with MA settings. This can also be seen in the screenshot of settings. And if we test the demo version, three МА of period 40 will be drawn at the end of testing.
+ has been running since last summer. But monitored in April. He only trades two dollar pairs: the euro and the pound. About 85 percent of the trades are in the euro. And there has not been much movement there since last summer.
But it's still a beauty to go up again.
He has MA settings in the terribly expensive Expert. This can also be seen in the screenshot of the settings. And if we test the demo version, we will see three MA of period 40 at the end of testing.
I'm just playing with the same thing now ... The images are familiar, so ... :-)
And I've got an MSI on it... and averaging on increasing volumes.
The same works on MADIV, when below the level, we enter buy through a certain step, close on the opposite entry... like that and something like that...
I can, if you want, describe the algorithm in detail.
I'm just playing with the same thing myself at the moment... the pictures are familiar, so... :-)
And that's where I've got the RSI... and averaging on increasing volumes.
The same works on MADIV, when below the level, we enter buy through a certain step, close on the opposite entry... like that and something like that...
I can, if you want, describe the algorithm in details.
I noticed he has several entries in both directions at the same time. Then he shares in both directions as well, practically at the same time. Then he closes a small profit.