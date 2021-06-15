1200 subscribers!!! - page 156
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A couple of screenshots with feedback and balance per signal (translated from English, you can go in and check):
Why refer people here to blatant bullshit?
The phrase in the article"I have no doubt whatsoever that this is a "drawn" graph." -- unsubstantiated bullshit.
Well, and the phrase "fraudulent broker" -- what is that?
p.s. I don't mind reading the local (at times hilarious) interjection of "fraud" -- but I'd like to see some justification for the claims.
Otherwise, it's all empty talk.
I agree that there's a lot of subjective and no evidence in that article.
But there are still many questions about this trader. For instance, in '17 he had more than 1000 subscribers (when he was still competing with Taras) and then he dumped all his money.
But at the same broker, his current signal, already in 2017, is not a losing one, it is profitable.
OK, let us assume that these are different accounts. In one of them he lost money, and in the other one he made money.
Next.
Here is the beginning of the description of his current signal: "Trading experience of more than 10 years, according to my own developed strategy. I came to forex to earn, not to lose money".
In 10 years you should have already developed a style, more or less stable, and it seems to be visible before monitoring:
2016-й
2017-й
2018-й
2019-й
I.e. 10 years of experience, after monitoring goes somewhere.
The above was a screenshot of his comment about losing zero dollars, "a technical error". It had already gained over 600 subscribers by then and here it is. We are talking about several March trades, look in the trading history for March 12 and 13 orders, I will only give one order below, on Alpari candlesticks. The vertical line is the level ofboth opening and closing orders from Mashkovtsev
After this incident, the growth in subscribers stopped and there was an outflow of subscribers.
Further, it has recently been closing in a loss at a time of everything it has gained since monitoring.
Here is what the experienced trader writes:"I am very sorry, my apologies, today we had a loss of 28%, in the end we are still on the plus side. This account will be removed this week after working out the bugs. Mostlikely a new account will be frozen, with a hard balance restriction or I will open my other account which is available at another broker.
Only who is on the plus side if he is back to the point where he started from monitoring. People lost on UPU, on subscriptions. And who subscribed later, they are at a disadvantage. Is it unclear for him?
But he is an experienced one, this is what he writes: "There is a long position open on GBP/USD, the risk is high, if you are not ready for this, please, unsubscribe!"
Of course, all of this can be called circumstantial, it can happen to anyone. But as written above over 600 people have signed up for his three year housekeeping history. For the current one, it is unlikely he would have had time to recruit even 20 people.
That is why he already has a new account with a beautiful history ready. But it is not the first time he has traded like on the history. I think it is not fair.
I once had a problem with closing trades for technical reasons and my whole account closed on stop out. I wrote to the tech support of the broker (DTs) and they apologised and brought all the trades back and it was like the loss never happened. I was shocked that this could happen. There was nothing in the logs at all! That is, brokers can change or return orders etc. in a couple of clicks. That's the story.
Stop talking nonsense and looking like a poking idiot - I have no idea who Egor Vlasov is at all - or give me at least one quote from me on the subject
Then those who worked with this broker were unable to connect to the local server. Apparently, the administration took action.
Here I found a picture of Vlasov's signal history on one of the blogs. By the way, the blog itself is also interesting, it is about Kirill Badaev, but he and Vlasov were like twin brothers at the time.
Then those who worked with this broker were unable to connect to the local server. Apparently, the administration took action.
They are silent because only justification and power have weight -- no one has power and no one gives justification, just unsubstantiated -- your cries of "crook" look like baby snot on braces.
LOL ))))
Do you have eyes in the back of your head?
Can't you see that the signal is opened in a shit-hole which is known for all sorts of scams )))).
If the signal was open at Peppers, Tick, ICM or Alps there would be no thoughts of fraud at all.
But the trader can't provide such a story at normal brokers. They are losing for some reason ))))
Him. And as for the previous screenshots... I haven't seen his (Mashkovtsev's) signals before, only this one. Are there a lot of such screencasts (not specifically his, but in general)? It's a whole archive already...
Him. And as for the previous screenshots... I haven't seen his (Mashkovtsev's) signals before, only this one. Are there a lot of such screencasts (not specifically his, but in general)? It's a whole archive already...
Here, for example, are the top signals in March 2017.