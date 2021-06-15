1200 subscribers!!! - page 157
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and there was such a beautiful story before the monitoring.
The same is true of the Equity graph after the monitoring.
Further, it has recently been closing at a loss of everything it has built up since being monitored.
the growth line has returned to the point from which it came out at the time of monitoring.
all the subscribers are at a loss.
because, some subscribed slightly above the monitoring point, some even higher, some-who else higher. as a result, everyone is now in deficit.
July 2018. At the top of the rankings is Natalia Mashkovtseva's signal, thanks to a good two-year domino history of 10-20% and then cautious trading at 3-7% per month.
The methaquotas definitely need to start sifting out this crap in the signals. Otherwise, people will treat the resource like a garbage dump.
they will not write a warning "this broker is suspected of fraud").
How do you see the solution to this problem?
They need to figure out how to do this, so as not to offend the brokers either.
they won't write a warning "this broker is suspected of fraud").
what do you see as the solution to this problem?
The best option is for the service not to look at past history. All the problems will go away! And then only the market will judge and real experience will show...And the service can make this change today and the level of tension will go down in a moment.
they need to figure out how to do this so they don't offend the brokers either.
They are not going to write a warning "this broker is suspected of fraud").
What do you see as the solution to this problem?
July 2018. At the top of the rankings is Natalia Mashkovtseva's signal, thanks to a good two-year domino history of 10-20% and then cautious trading at 3-7% per month.
Let's imagine that right now there are 100s of potential 20,000%+ signals being prepared somewhere. Someone is trying, in fact, no matter what methods they use, and tomorrow they are ready to publish their amazing signal to the public. And there are also 100 signals that were published half a year ago, a year, maybe 2 years ago. But the yield is 200-300% there.
Who is the winner?
And if we do not react to the housekeeping story, who is the winner? Those who trade well. Those who trade well and launch early. That is fair. And now it is not fair.
Are these screenshots from your personal archive or are they also somewhere here on the website?