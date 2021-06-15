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He has several entrances at the same time in both directions. Then he shares in both directions as well, almost at the same time. Then he closes a small profit.
Yeah... you can see it in the picture.
He has several entrances at the same time in both directions. Then he shares in both directions as well, practically at the same time. Then he closes a small profit.
I made such an Expert Advisor last month:
1. we open 2 market orders of different directions (equal volume) and place pending orders up/down.
2. when the 1st pending order triggers, we delete the second pending order that has not triggered
3. in the triggered direction we place a new pending order - i.e. we average
4. close it using the virtual take or profit order amount in the deposit currency
5. i.e. afterwards i modified it and set a couple of differently directed pending orders instead of a pending order, and adjusted the step of placing the orders and 2 lot increments for pending orders
The TS as a whole is surprisingly quite robust
I did such an EA last month, the TS is roughly the following:
1. we open 2 market differently directed orders of equal volume (lock) and place pending orders above/bottom
2. when the 1st pending order triggers, we delete the second pending order that has not triggered
3. in the triggered direction we place a new pending order - i.e. we average
4. close it using the virtual take or profit order amount in the deposit currency
5. i.e. afterwards i modified it and set a couple of differently directed pending orders instead of a pending order, and adjusted the step of placing the orders and 2 lot increments for pending orders
The TS as a whole is surprisingly quite robust
I was making such an EA last month, the TS is approximately the following:
1. we open 2 market differently directed orders of equal volume (lock) and place pending orders above/bottom
2. when the 1st pending order triggers, we delete the second pending order that has not triggered
3. in the triggered direction we place a new pending order - i.e. we average
4. close it using the virtual take or profit order amount in the deposit currency
5. i.e. afterwards i modified it and set a couple of differently directed pending orders instead of a pending order, and adjusted the step of placing the orders and 2 lot increments for pending orders
The TS as a whole is surprisingly quite robust
you can see from the picture that the concept of simultaneity is understood as the TIME presence of both bars and sells in the market.
For example, when there is a wide range of averaging bays (downward price movement) there are a few small sells... in essence e.g. sells a few small profitable, of course, sells - inside the averaging bays.
He has several entrances at the same time in both directions. Then he shares in both directions as well, almost at the same time. Then he closes with a small profit.
If you want, I can describe your own variant, including buy in sells or sells in bai; this TS is still being finalized by me, but the basis is already written - everything is ELEMENTARY there.
In the description of that signal, there are links to various resources where you can download something for free.
I passed the information on to my colleagues, but they said that there was a code with scam elements. So, do not download anything there.
The mql5 administration is able to check it and ban me if it is confirmed?
In the description of that signal, there are links to various resources where you can download something for free.
I passed the information on to my colleagues, but they said that there was a code with scam elements. So, do not download anything there.
The mql5 administration is able to check it and banish it in case of confirmation?
In theory, yes.
There was a similar post, if I'm not mistaken, on the Mashko signal... We should ask@Sergey Golubev, if there is a similar story, to also remove the advertisement from the description.
In the description of that signal, there are links to various resources where you can download something for free.
I passed the information on to my colleagues, but they said that there was a code with scam elements. So, do not download anything there.
The mql5 grader has an opportunity to verify it and, if so, to ban it?
Send me the url of the signal in private, and I will pass it to the service desk (for their consideration).
Each one was opened, some of the products have already been removed, all the ones I looked at are mostly affiliate links from one of the brokers, but there's a heavy case of that, like a third party site and email in the description, etc.
All transferred to the service (with a link to the last couple of pages of this thread). Don't know the result (I may not be informed of the result), just for the admins consideration.
For information.