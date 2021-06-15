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It's not like the hamster is dead - it's working. Yes, there is under 100% drawdown, but that has not stopped it from getting up and trading further. And it's got subscribers.
So everything is different here. In the sense that Elena has no "only one will survive" approach. The Arabs on cent accounts of the fxopen.real2 server have such a practice. It seems to me they have a lot of hidden signals that they are dispersing in secret. And then expose the survivors to the public... That's what it looks like, at least.
It's just history repeating itself. And Mashko, yes, he can talk:) he didn't answer me
It's just that... it's been going through a lot today...
It's simple, it's a trend change.
He only trades the pound and the euro. He has sold something there. And the "risks" section shows that he's loaded up to his eyeballs. I think the pound. 100 pips and a torpedo to the signal... Maybe even today (if it won't close or the pair won't go the right way).
That's what I'm saying, the dollar's tired of going up, May's gone, the pound's up. And he thought he was going down further. Now it's gonna sit tight.
If so, there will soon be another precedent with a perfect trading history created by crooks. Maybe they will decide not to take the trading history into account before monitoring...
100 pips is a small margin to sit on the pound)
If so, there will soon be another precedent with a perfect trading history created by crooks. Maybe they will decide not to count the trading history before monitoring...
As far as I understood from his comments he charged 20% of the deposit, that's powerful, but 300 pips is enough to last
Leverage 1k100.
Wow, he's going all out, he's actively using hard Martin there, I gather, because the lot spread is impressive