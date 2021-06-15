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Yevhenii Levchenko:
It's not like the hamster is dead - it's working. Yes, there is under 100% drawdown, but that has not stopped it from getting up and trading further. And it's got subscribers.

So everything is different here. In the sense that Elena has no "only one will survive" approach. The Arabs on cent accounts of the fxopen.real2 server have such a practice. It seems to me they have a lot of hidden signals that they are dispersing in secret. And then expose the survivors to the public... That's what it looks like, at least.
It's just history repeating itself. And Mashko yes, knows how to talk :) didn't answer me
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It's just history repeating itself. And Mashko, yes, he can talk:) he didn't answer me
It's just... he's been going through a lot today...
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Yevhenii Levchenko:
It's just that... it's been going through a lot today...
It's simple, it's a trend change.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It's simple, it's a trend change.
He's only trading the pound and the euro. He sold something there. And the "risk" section shows he's loaded up to his eyeballs. I think the pound. 100 pips and a torpedo to the signal... Maybe even today (if he doesn't close or the pair doesn't go the right way).
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Yevhenii Levchenko:
He only trades the pound and the euro. He has sold something there. And the "risks" section shows that he's loaded up to his eyeballs. I think the pound. 100 pips and a torpedo to the signal... Maybe even today (if it won't close or the pair won't go the right way).
That's what I'm saying, the dollar's tired of going up, May's gone, the pound's up. And he thought he was going down further. Now it's gonna sit tight.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
That's what I'm saying, the dollar's tired of going up, May's gone, the pound's up. And he thought he was going down further. Now it's gonna sit tight.
100 pips is a small margin to sit on the pound)

If so, there will soon be another precedent with a perfect trading history created by crooks. Maybe they will decide not to take the trading history into account before monitoring...
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Yevhenii Levchenko:
100 pips is a small margin to sit on the pound)

If so, there will soon be another precedent with a perfect trading history created by crooks. Maybe they will decide not to count the trading history before monitoring...
From what I understand from his comments he charged 20% of the depo, that's powerful, but enough to last for 300 pips
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
As far as I understood from his comments he charged 20% of the deposit, that's powerful, but 300 pips is enough to last
Leverage 1k100
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Yevhenii Levchenko:
Leverage 1k100.
Wow, he's going all out, he's actively using hard Martin there, I take it, because the lot spread is impressive
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Wow, he's going all out, he's actively using hard Martin there, I gather, because the lot spread is impressive
There's something similar in the reviews lately.
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