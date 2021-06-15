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Why aren't the metaquotes banning such? After all, the story is clearly drawn - three years of profits between 10 and 20% per month. No more no less.
Last year Natalia Mashkovtseva also had such a beautiful story before the monitoring, for about two years. After the monitoring it was nowhere near as good and in six months it was all gone. There is clearly something wrong.
Now the top with 600 subscribers is like Sugar a year ago. The initial period of trading is one or two positions a month with a profit of 50% or more. As far as I am concerned, this is achieved by cent accounts and opening opposite trades at random, the lost accounts go to hell, the survivors continue to take part in the attraction.
Why not make trade history available since joining the service to exclude such machinations is unclear.
Positions have become longer, with more losses. This is real trading - over sitting and over averaging.
Positions have become longer, with more losses. This is real trading - overfeeding and averaging.
For some reason many people think that overfixing and averaging is a bad thing. What do you do when price moves in the wrong direction, close a position?
If you do it often, these losses will eat up all the profits. So you have to wait for the right moment and not close right away.
Why metaquotes do not ban such crooks? After all, the story is clearly drawn - three years of profit between 10 and 20% per month. No more no less.
MetaQuotes are profitable because they do not spoil their reputation due to their small number, and they properly attract subscribers. As a result, MetaQuotes get a stable profit.
They will only be banned when the number of people with drawn stats starts to affect the reputation of the MetaQuotes themselves, but I think the likelihood of such an event is low.
As long as they are few in number, they are profitable to MetaQuotes. Because they are few in number, they do not spoil their reputation and they attract subscribers on a regular basis. As a result - MetaQuotes get stable geffeks.
Only when the number of people with drawn statistics will begin to affect the reputation of MetaQuotes, but I think the likelihood of such an event is small.
Banned for sure when they get brazen and post draw signals in packs. As the Hindus (or "Indians") did recently...
Although there have already been numerous precedents when a longstanding domonitoring history of excellent signals was reduced to rubble... "singles", so to speak. And there have already been many indignations as to why this is the case. And many of the subscribers did. Directly wrote reviews, saying, "draw, do something", etc..
And what is interesting, it seems it is not observed in mt5.
I am interested to know that I was recently given a tip on aleharank and the site is descending in ranking according to statistics. So maybe people are leaving slowly. There are other copying services...
Last year before monitoring Natalia Mashkovtseva had such a beautiful story about two years. After monitoring it was close to nothing and in six months she completely lost money. Something is obviously wrong.
Wow. Even that was it! This is already a cyber gang of some kind...
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
I'd like to see some justification for the charges.
Otherwise there is nothing but rhetoric.
The numerous precedents when "professionals" have been trading profitably for years month-a-month without any significant drawdowns, and it all goes bust after the start of monitoring does not mean anything? Moreover, it is broken down by the stupidest scenario - dudes do not usually withstand drawdowns and try to get even with the full potential. And so it is the same. At first glance it seemed that Mashkovetz was a cold-blooded pro - he got a drawdown and waits. But no, he is no fucking pro, he went off like he started yesterday.
Wow. That even happened! This is a cyber gang of some kind...
Yeah, only on a different broker. I suspect they are not colluding with brokers, but have somehow learned how to do it in MT4.
Yes, only on a different broker. I suspect they are not colluding with brokers, but have somehow learned how to do it in MT4.
Taras Gonchar is resting.Don't ask - where? I don't know.