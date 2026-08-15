Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 286
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I think it's just not the optimal reserve in ErrayResize that is used inside FileLoad.
It's unambiguous there
I think, just not optimal reserve in ArrayResize is used inside FileLoad.
Why "not optimal"? You have 1000 ArrayResize vs 1 static array, this is a perfectly normal result.
1000 ArrayResize should take 15 milliseconds (since my test shows that a single ArrayResize takes ~15 microseconds)
1000 ArrayResize should take 15 milliseconds (since my test shows that a single ArrayResize takes ~15 microseconds)
It's a shame that working with data in mat mode is more theory than practice.
This is a peculiarity of the tester in general, not of the mat mode - the optimised program is loaded by the agent once for efficiency purposes, as far as I know.
This is a feature of the tester in general, not of the mat.mode - the optimised program is loaded by the agent once for efficiency purposes, as far as I know.
But this programme has to load data at each pass.
But this programme has to load the data on every pass.
I assume that the described empty (or rather, "rubbish" because it is not initialised with anything) global array is allocated only once - during loading before the first pass. The point was that it seems to waste extra time on memory reallocation in case of a dynamic array, while here there are no such repetitive costs.
Hello everyone, I'm pretty new here..
I am having some problems using templates when writing the function body outside the function class. I've already looked in the documentation but I didn't find anything related to this..
Compiling this code I am getting the following error: "function 'Test::test' already defined and has different return type"
But, if I write the function body inside the class I get no error:
Compiling this code, I get the following error: " function 'Test::test' is already defined and has a different return type".